Today
Sports on TV
GOLF
• World Long Drive Tour, 7:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Minnesota at Boston or N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• International Friendly, U.S. vs. Portugal, 7 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, 11 a.m., ESPN
• U.S. Open, men's and women's quarterfinals, 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Washington at New York, 6 p.m., NBA
• Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m., NBA
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Blue Jays at Braves, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.