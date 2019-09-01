Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2
• IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, 2:30 p.m., NBC
• NHRA drag racing, 3 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, 5 p.m., NBCSN
BIG 3 BASKETBALL
• Championship, Teams TBD, 2 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse, 2:30 p.m., NFL
• Houston at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., ABC
GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour Championship, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, Shaw Charity Classic, 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour, Portland Classic, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, noon, TBS
• Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., Fox Sports South
• N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
• Bundesliga, FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Serie A, AS Roma at Lazio, 10:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Einrtracht Frankfurt, 11 a.m., FS1
• MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle, 5:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• U.S. Open, round of 16, 10 a.m., ESPN
• U.S. Open, round of 16. 2 p.m., ESPN
• U.S. Open, round of 16, 6 p.m., ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF Diamond League, Weltklasse Meet, noon, NBC
X GAMES
• Norway 2019, skate street, ski and snowboard big air, 8 a.m., ESPN News
• Norway 2019, skate street, women's ski, moto x, snowboard, skate, 3 p.m., ESPN News
• Norway 2019, ski big air, moto x, 6 p.m., ESPN News
Sports on Radio
MLB
• White Sox at Braves, 4:10 p.m., FM-93.9
• Mets at Phillies, joined in progress after Braves game, FM-93.9
--
Monday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA drag racing, 10 a.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Notre Dame at Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour, Tour Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Texas at N.Y. Yankees, noon, ESPN
• Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Houston at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Colorado at L.a. Dodgers or Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7 p.m., MLB
TENNIS
• U.S. Open, round of 16, 10 a.m., ESPN2
• U.S. Open, round of 16, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• U.S. Open, round of 16, 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Blue Jays at Braves, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Notre Dame at Louisville, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
