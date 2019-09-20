Ozzie Albies

Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants this weekend. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Bazemore

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

BOXING

• ShoBox: The New Generation, 9:30 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

See Gameday special section

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, 8 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Sanford International, first round (taped), 5 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Mo.), 8 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• Belmont Park Live, 3:30 p.m., FS2

MLB

• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

• Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN

• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports South

• Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Schalke, 1:20 p.m., FS2

• Premier League: Bournemouth at Southampton, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP: The Moselle Open, Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 1 Night Session, Noon, TENNIS

• WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Semifinals & The Guangzhou Open, Finals, 10 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Florence at James Clemens, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9

• Mae Jemison at Muscle Shoals, 7 p.m., FM-91.3

• West Point at Russellville, 7 p.m., FM-100.7

• Deshler at Wilson, 7 p.m., FM-97.9, FM-105.5

• Lauderdale County at Lexington, 7 p.m., FM-97.3

• Sheffield at Addison, 7 p.m., FM-101.5

• Mars Hill at Cherokee, 7 p.m., FM-94.9

• Perry County at Collinwood, 7 p.m., FM-92.7

• Lawrence County (Tenn.) at Nolensville, 7 p.m., FM-106.7

--

Sports on TV

Saturday

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

BOXING

• PBC Fight Night: Quillin-Angulo, 9:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

See Gameday special section

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, third round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, 1:30 p.m., FS2

• Breeder's Cup Challenge Series: The Pennsylvania Derby, 4 p.m., NBC

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

• Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods, Championship, 1:30 p.m., NBC

MLB

• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (1 p.m.) OR Toronto at NY Yankees (Noon), MLB

• New York Mets at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., MLB

• Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1

• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports South

• Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland (games joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB

RUGBY

• World Cup 2019: England vs. Tonga, Pool C, 5 a.m. Sunday, NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Premier League: Tottenham at Leicester City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga: Cologne at Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Bayer Leverkusen, 8:30 a.m., FS2

• Premier League: Watford at Manchester City, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Leipzig at Werder Bremen, 11:20 a.m., FS2

• Premier League: Brighton at Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey, 4:55 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• ATP: The Moselle Open, Semifinal 2, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 2 Night Session, Noon, TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Southern Miss at Alabama, 11 a.m. (9 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9

• Auburn at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., FM-97.9

• North Alabama at Jacksonville State, 6 p.m., FM-97.1

MLB

• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

