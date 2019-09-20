Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• ShoBox: The New Generation, 9:30 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
See Gameday special section
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, 8 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Sanford International, first round (taped), 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• De Smet Jesuit (Mo.) at Christian Brothers (Mo.), 8 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Park Live, 3:30 p.m., FS2
MLB
• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
• Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Schalke, 1:20 p.m., FS2
• Premier League: Bournemouth at Southampton, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP: The Moselle Open, Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 1 Night Session, Noon, TENNIS
• WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Semifinals & The Guangzhou Open, Finals, 10 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Florence at James Clemens, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Mae Jemison at Muscle Shoals, 7 p.m., FM-91.3
• West Point at Russellville, 7 p.m., FM-100.7
• Deshler at Wilson, 7 p.m., FM-97.9, FM-105.5
• Lauderdale County at Lexington, 7 p.m., FM-97.3
• Sheffield at Addison, 7 p.m., FM-101.5
• Mars Hill at Cherokee, 7 p.m., FM-94.9
• Perry County at Collinwood, 7 p.m., FM-92.7
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) at Nolensville, 7 p.m., FM-106.7
--
Sports on TV
Saturday
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night: Quillin-Angulo, 9:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
See Gameday special section
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, third round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, 1:30 p.m., FS2
• Breeder's Cup Challenge Series: The Pennsylvania Derby, 4 p.m., NBC
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
• Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods, Championship, 1:30 p.m., NBC
MLB
• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (1 p.m.) OR Toronto at NY Yankees (Noon), MLB
• New York Mets at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., MLB
• Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland (games joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
RUGBY
• World Cup 2019: England vs. Tonga, Pool C, 5 a.m. Sunday, NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Tottenham at Leicester City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Cologne at Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Bayer Leverkusen, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Watford at Manchester City, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Leipzig at Werder Bremen, 11:20 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Brighton at Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey, 4:55 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP: The Moselle Open, Semifinal 2, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 2 Night Session, Noon, TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Southern Miss at Alabama, 11 a.m. (9 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Auburn at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., FM-97.9
• North Alabama at Jacksonville State, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
MLB
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.