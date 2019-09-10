Atlanta Braves baseball Albies Donaldson

Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves continue their series against the Phillies with a 6:05 p.m. game tonight in Philadelphia. [TAMI CHAPPELL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Sports on TV

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia (6 p.m.) OR Washington at Minnesota (6:30 p.m.), MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Euro 2020: England vs. Kosovo, Qualifying, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay, 7 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS

• WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, 5 a.m. Wednesday, TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

• Day 2: U.S. vs. Europe, 11 a.m., NBCSN

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

