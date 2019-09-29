Today
Sports on TV
NBA
• Preseason, Teams TBD, 7 p.m., NBA
• Preseason, Teams TBD, 10:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
• Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Championships, 6 p.m, NBCSN
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Bengals at Steelers, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.