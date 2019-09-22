Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• Singapore Grand Prix, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2
• IndyCar Racing, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, 2 p.m., NBC
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Wisconsin at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
• Alabama at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC
• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Notre Dame at Michigan, 2 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• European Tour, The BMW PGA Championship, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, The Sanford International, 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Fox Sports South
• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., TBS
• Philadelphia at Cleveland, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon, CBS
• Miami at Dallas, noon, FOX
• New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Manchester United at West Ham, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Monchengladbach, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Serie A, Fiorentina at Atalanta, 10:55 a.m., ESPN News
• Premier League, Liverpool at Chelsea, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt, , 11 a.m., FS1
• MLS, Minnesota at Portland, 2:55 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• The Laver Cup, Team World vs. Team Europe, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP, WTA. Zhuhai, Chengdu, Wuhan, Tashkent Opens, 10 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Washington at Las Vegas, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Giants at Braves, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Saints at Seahawks, 3 p.m., (joined in progress), FM-93.9
• Rams at Browns, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday
Sports on TV
MLB
• Boston at Tampa Bay or Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB
• St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLB
NFL
• Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN
• ATP, WTA. Zhuhai, Chengdu, Wuhan, Tashkent Opens, 10 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Bears at Redskins, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
