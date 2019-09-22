Braves clinch 2nd straight NL East title, eliminate Giants

The Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants at 12:20 p.m. today on Fox Sports South. [CURTIS COMPTON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Curtis Compton

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• Singapore Grand Prix, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2

• IndyCar Racing, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, 2 p.m., NBC

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Wisconsin at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN

• Alabama at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SEC

• Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Notre Dame at Michigan, 2 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• European Tour, The BMW PGA Championship, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions, The Sanford International, 4 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Fox Sports South

• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., TBS

• Philadelphia at Cleveland, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon, CBS

• Miami at Dallas, noon, FOX

• New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Manchester United at West Ham, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf at Borussia Monchengladbach, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Serie A, Fiorentina at Atalanta, 10:55 a.m., ESPN News

• Premier League, Liverpool at Chelsea, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt, , 11 a.m., FS1

• MLS, Minnesota at Portland, 2:55 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• The Laver Cup, Team World vs. Team Europe, 5 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP, WTA. Zhuhai, Chengdu, Wuhan, Tashkent Opens, 10 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Washington at Las Vegas, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Connecticut at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Giants at Braves, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Saints at Seahawks, 3 p.m., (joined in progress), FM-93.9

• Rams at Browns, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday

Sports on TV

MLB

• Boston at Tampa Bay or Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB

• St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLB

NFL

• Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN

• ATP, WTA. Zhuhai, Chengdu, Wuhan, Tashkent Opens, 10 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Bears at Redskins, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

