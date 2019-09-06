Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GAMEDAY special section
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Washington at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• Ohio State at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Baylor at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, 4 a.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, 8 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, 2 p.m., FS2
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.), 9 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• New York Yankees at Boston OR Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports South
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA: Germany vs. Netherlands, Euro 2020 Qualifying, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, 3 p.m., ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF Diamond League: Season Finale (taped), 10 p.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Austin at Florence, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Columbia at Muscle Shoals, 7 p.m., FM-91.3
• Corner at Russellville, 7 p.m., FM-100.7
• Brooks at Central, 7 p.m., FM-97.9
• Deshler at Elkmont, 7 p.m., FM-105.5
• East Lawrence at Lauderdale County, 7 p.m., FM-97.3
• Sheffield at Tharptown, 7 p.m., FM-101.5
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) at Maplewood, FM-106.7
• Wayne County at Middleton, FM-100.7/AM-930
--
Saturday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Indiana 250, 2 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• See GAMEDAY special section
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, third round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, final round, 5:30 a.m. Sunday
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB
• New York Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1
• Philadelphia at New York Mets, 6 p.m., FS1
• San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (8 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (7:30 p.m.), MLB
TENNIS
• U.S. Open: Women's Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• New Mexico State at Alabama, 2 p.m. (11 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Tulane at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., FM-97.9
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, (joined in progress after Alabama), FM-93.9
