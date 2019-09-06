Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov reacts after defeating Roger Federer during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Tuesday in New York. Dimitrov will play Daniil Medvedev in a semifinal today. [CHARLES KRUPA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Charles Krupa

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

See GAMEDAY special section

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Washington at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• Ohio State at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Baylor at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, 4 a.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, 8 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, 2 p.m., FS2

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Bethel (Wash.) at Kennedy (Wash.), 9 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• New York Yankees at Boston OR Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports South

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA: Germany vs. Netherlands, Euro 2020 Qualifying, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Mexico, 8 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, 3 p.m., ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF Diamond League: Season Finale (taped), 10 p.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Austin at Florence, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9

• Columbia at Muscle Shoals, 7 p.m., FM-91.3

• Corner at Russellville, 7 p.m., FM-100.7

• Brooks at Central, 7 p.m., FM-97.9

• Deshler at Elkmont, 7 p.m., FM-105.5

• East Lawrence at Lauderdale County, 7 p.m., FM-97.3

• Sheffield at Tharptown, 7 p.m., FM-101.5

• Lawrence County (Tenn.) at Maplewood, FM-106.7

• Wayne County at Middleton, FM-100.7/AM-930

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Indiana 250, 2 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• See GAMEDAY special section

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, third round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, final round, 5:30 a.m. Sunday

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, 12:30 p.m., FS2

MLB

• New York Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1

• Philadelphia at New York Mets, 6 p.m., FS1

• San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (8 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (7:30 p.m.), MLB

TENNIS

• U.S. Open: Women's Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• New Mexico State at Alabama, 2 p.m. (11 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9

• Tulane at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., FM-97.9

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, (joined in progress after Alabama), FM-93.9

