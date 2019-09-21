Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• PBC Fight Night: Quillin-Angulo, 9:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Boston College at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
• Cal at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Louisiana-Monroe at Iowa State, 11 a.m., FS1
• LSU at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network
• Michigan at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., FOX
• Michigan State at Northwestern, 11 a.m., ABC
• Southern Miss at Alabama, 11 a.m., ABC
• Morgan State at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Tennessee at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN
• UConn at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
• Auburn at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• Louisville at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Miami Ohio at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• SMU at TCU, 2:30 p.m., FS1
• South Alabama at UAB, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
• Temple at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
• UCF at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN2
• Washington at BYU, 2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN2
• Wyoming at Tulsa, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Kentucky at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network
• South Carolina at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network alternate
• Baylor at Rice, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Ball State at N.C. State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Old Dominion at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Oregon at Stanford, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma State at Texas, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• San Jose State at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
• Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m., BTN
• Notre Dame at Georgia, 7 p.m., CBS
• Toledo at Colorado State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
• UCLA at Washington State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
• Utah State at San Diego State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, third round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, 1:30 p.m., FS2
• Breeder's Cup Challenge Series: The Pennsylvania Derby, 4 p.m., NBC
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
• Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods, Championship, 1:30 p.m., NBC
MLB
• St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (1 p.m.) OR Toronto at NY Yankees (Noon), MLB
• New York Mets at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., MLB
• Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland (games joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
RUGBY
• World Cup 2019: England vs. Tonga, Pool C, 5 a.m. Sunday, NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Tottenham at Leicester City, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Cologne at Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Bayer Leverkusen, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Watford at Manchester City, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Leipzig at Werder Bremen, 11:20 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Brighton at Newcastle United, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey, 4:55 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP: The Moselle Open, Semifinal 2, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 2 Night Session, Noon, TENNIS
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Southern Miss at Alabama, 11 a.m. (9 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Auburn at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., FM-97.9
• North Alabama at Jacksonville State, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
MLB
• San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
