Mets' Alonso hits 52nd HR, ties rookie mark in win vs Braves

The Atlanta Braves close out the regular season at the New York Mets today at 2:10 p.m. on Fox Sports South. [ADAM HUNGER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Adam Hunger

Sports on TV

Today

AUTO RACING

• Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN2

•  NHRA drag racing, noon, FS1

• NHRA drag racing, 1 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America ROYAL 400, 1 p.m., NBC

WOMEN'S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

• Ohio State at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Penn State at Wisconsin, noon, ESPNU

• Florida at Vanderbilt, noon, SEC

• Georgia at Missouri, 4 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Ohio State at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN

• Kentucly at Missouri, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 1 p.m., SEC

GOLF

• European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions, Pure Insurance Open, 3 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, Safeway Open, 5 p.m.

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 2:10 p.m., Fox Sports South

• Cleveland at Washington, 2:10 p.m., TBS

NFL

• Tennessee at Atlanta, noon, CBS

• Kansas City at Detroit, noon, FOX

• Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Serie A, Bologna at Udinese, 7:55 a.m., ESPN News

• Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Premier League, Newcastle United at Leicester City, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Koln, 10:50 a.m., FS2

• MLS, D.C. United at NY Red Bulls, 4 p.m., FS1

• MLS, LA FC at Minnesota United, 6:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL, Portland Thorns FC at Reign FC, 1 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Zhubai Open finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS

• ITF, Junior David Cup and Fed Cup, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP/WTA, Rakuten Japan Open and China Open, early rounds, 9 p.m., Tennis

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF World Championships, 11 a.m., NBC

• IAAF World Championships, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• Finals, Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m., ESPN

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Braves at Mets, 2:10 p.m., FM-93.9

NFL

• Titans at Falcons, noon, FM-107.3

• Cowboys at Saints, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday

Sports on TV

NBA

• Preseason, Teams TBD, 7 p.m., NBA

• Preseason, Teams TBD, 10:30 p.m., NBA

NFL

• Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF World Championships, 6 p.m, NBCSN

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Bengals at Steelers, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.