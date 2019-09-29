Sports on TV
Today
AUTO RACING
• Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN2
• NHRA drag racing, noon, FS1
• NHRA drag racing, 1 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America ROYAL 400, 1 p.m., NBC
WOMEN'S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
• Ohio State at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Penn State at Wisconsin, noon, ESPNU
• Florida at Vanderbilt, noon, SEC
• Georgia at Missouri, 4 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Ohio State at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN
• Kentucly at Missouri, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 1 p.m., SEC
GOLF
• European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, Pure Insurance Open, 3 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, Safeway Open, 5 p.m.
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 2:10 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Cleveland at Washington, 2:10 p.m., TBS
NFL
• Tennessee at Atlanta, noon, CBS
• Kansas City at Detroit, noon, FOX
• Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Serie A, Bologna at Udinese, 7:55 a.m., ESPN News
• Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Premier League, Newcastle United at Leicester City, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Koln, 10:50 a.m., FS2
• MLS, D.C. United at NY Red Bulls, 4 p.m., FS1
• MLS, LA FC at Minnesota United, 6:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL, Portland Thorns FC at Reign FC, 1 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Zhubai Open finals, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• ITF, Junior David Cup and Fed Cup, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA, Rakuten Japan Open and China Open, early rounds, 9 p.m., Tennis
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Championships, 11 a.m., NBC
• IAAF World Championships, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
• Finals, Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m., ESPN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Braves at Mets, 2:10 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Titans at Falcons, noon, FM-107.3
• Cowboys at Saints, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday
Sports on TV
NBA
• Preseason, Teams TBD, 7 p.m., NBA
• Preseason, Teams TBD, 10:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
• Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Arsenal at Manchester United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Championships, 6 p.m, NBCSN
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Bengals at Steelers, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
