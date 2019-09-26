Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Delaware State at North Carolina A&T, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Navy at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• Northwestern at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN
• Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC
• Texas at Kansas, 7 p.m., FS1
• Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 7 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour, The Indy Women in Tech Championship, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Safeway Open, 4 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Milwaukee at Cincinnati or Minnesota at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., MLB
• Philadelphia at Washington or L.a. Dodgers at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB
• Cleveland at Chicago White Sox or Miami at New York Mets, 7 p.m., MLB
NFL
• Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL
NHL
• Detroit at St. Louis, 6 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ITF, Junior Davis Cup, Fed Cup, 10 a.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Eagles at Packers, joined in progress after Hey Coach, FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.