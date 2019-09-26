Wentz, Eagles look to get back on track against 3-0 Packers

Aaron Rogers and the Green Bay Packers host Philadelphia at 7:20 tonight on FOX and the NFL Network. [MIKE ROEMER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mike Roemer

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Delaware State at North Carolina A&T, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Navy at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• Northwestern at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN

• Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SEC

• Texas at Kansas, 7 p.m., FS1

• Illinois at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 7 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour, The Indy Women in Tech Championship, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour, The Safeway Open, 4 p.m., GOLF

MLB

• Milwaukee at Cincinnati or Minnesota at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., MLB

• Philadelphia at Washington or L.a. Dodgers at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB

• Cleveland at Chicago White Sox or Miami at New York Mets, 7 p.m., MLB

NFL

• Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL

NHL

• Detroit at St. Louis, 6 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ITF, Junior Davis Cup, Fed Cup, 10 a.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Eagles at Packers, joined in progress after Hey Coach, FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.