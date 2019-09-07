Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Indiana 250, 2 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Army at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX
• Bowling Green at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FSN
• Charleston Southern at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC Network
• Cincinnati at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ABC
• Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Rutgers at Iowa, 11 a.m., FS1
• Syracuse at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPN
• UAB at Akron, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Vanderbilt at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
• West Virginia at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Central Michigan at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Eastern Illinois at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Grambling at Louisiana Tech, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
• Illinois at UConn, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Nebraska at Colorado, 2:30 p.m., FOX
• Southern Miss at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Texas A&M at Clemson, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Murray State at Georgia, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• New Mexico State at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network
• UTSA at Baylor, 3 p.m., FSN
• BYU at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN
• UCF at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
• Buffalo at Penn State, 6:30 p.m., FOX
• Eastern Michigan at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC alternate
• LSU at Texas, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• Tulane at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• UT-Martin at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Western Michigan at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., BTN
• UTEP at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., FSN
• California at Washington, 9:30 p.m., FS1
• Minnesota at Fresno State, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Stanford at USC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, third round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, final round, 5:30 a.m. Sunday
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB
• New York Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1
• Philadelphia at New York Mets, 6 p.m., FS1
• San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (8 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (7:30 p.m.), MLB
TENNIS
• U.S. Open: Women's Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• New Mexico State at Alabama, 3 p.m. (11 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Tulane at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., FM-97.9
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, (joined in progress after Alabama), FM-93.9
