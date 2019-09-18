Braves baseball Billy Hamilton

Atlanta outfielder Billy Hamilton, right, and the Braves will try to take another step toward winning the National League East as they host the Philadelphia Phillies tonight. [MANUEL BALCE CENETA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Purdue at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Stanford at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN

GOLF

• Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, first round, 9 p.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, 4 a.m. Thursday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Belmont Park Live, 2 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Washington at St. Louis, Noon, MLB

• New York Mets at Colorado OR Kansas City at Oakland (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN and Fox Sports Southeast

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Champions League: Tottenham at Olympicos, Group B, 11:55 a.m., TNT

• UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain, Group A, 2 p.m., TNT

• Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL, 9 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta (joined in progress after Chris Willis Show), FM-93.9

