Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Purdue at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Stanford at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, first round, 9 p.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, 4 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Park Live, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Washington at St. Louis, Noon, MLB
• New York Mets at Colorado OR Kansas City at Oakland (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN and Fox Sports Southeast
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Champions League: Tottenham at Olympicos, Group B, 11:55 a.m., TNT
• UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain, Group A, 2 p.m., TNT
• Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL, 9 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta (joined in progress after Chris Willis Show), FM-93.9
