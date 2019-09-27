Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro St. Louis, 5 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
See Gameday special section
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Michigan at Penn State, 4:30 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Georgia at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC
• Nebraska at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, second round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, second round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Pure Insurance Open, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF
• Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, third round (taped), 1 a.m. Saturday, ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Park Live, 3:30 p.m., FS2
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Mater Dei (Calif.) at St. John's College (D.C.), 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Bellator 227, 8 p.m., PARAMOUNT
MLB
• Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN2
RUGBY
• World Cup 2019: Argentina vs. Tonga, Pool C, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Union Berlin, 1:20 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Quarterfinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Semifinals, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, 10 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 1, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
• IAAF World Championships 2019: Women's Marathon (taped), 7 p.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Muscle Shoals at Florence, 7 p.m., FM-93.9 (6 p.m. pregame), FM-91.3
• Haleyville at Russellville, 7 p.m., FM-100.7
• Brooks at Mars Hill, 7 p.m., FM-97.9 and FM-94.9
• Deshler at Colbert County, 7 p.m., FM-105.5
• Rogers at Lauderdale County, 7 p.m., FM-97.3
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) at Forrest, 7 p.m., FM-106.1
• Wayne County at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m., FM-100.7/AM-930
Saturday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• PBC: Prelims, 6:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
See Gameday special section
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, third round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Pure Insurance Open, third round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, third round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Park Live, 1:30 p.m., FS2
• Super Saturday, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Cleveland at Washington, 3 p.m., FS1
• Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals OR Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 6 p.m., FOX
• Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports South
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Liverpool at Sheffield United, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A: Bologna at Udinese, 7:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Premier League: TBA, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Paderborn 07, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga: Schalke at RB Leipzig, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, 11:20 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: Manchester City at Everton, 11:30 a.m., NBC
TENNIS
• ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Semifinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Chengdu Opens, Finals & The China Open, Early Rounds, 11:30 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF: World Track & Field Championships 2019, Day 2, 1:30 p.m., NBC
• IAAF: World Track & Field Championships 2019, Day 2 (taped), 8 p.m., NBC
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Ole Miss at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. (11:30 pregame), FM-93.9
• Presbyterian at North Alabama, 3 p.m., FM-97.1
• Mississippi State at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-97.9
MLB
• Atlanta at New York Mets (joined in progress), FM-93.9
