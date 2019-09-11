Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Oregon at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPNU
CYCLING
• Vuelta A Espana: Stage 17, 124 miles, Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara, Spain (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The KLM Open, first round, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Live Racing, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN, Fox Sports Southeast
• Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• NWSL: Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
TENNIS
• WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS
• USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. Thursday, TENNIS
WNBA
• Playoffs: Phoenix at Chicago, Elimination Game, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Playoffs: Minnesota at Seattle, Elimination Game, 8 p.m., ESPN2
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• FIBA World Basketball: France vs. U.S., Quarterfinal, 6 a.m., ESPNEWS
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Philadelphia (joined in progress after Chris Willis Show), FM-93.9
