Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Ohio State at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
• West Virginia at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Michigan State at Penn State, 7 p.m., FS1
• Arkansas at Louisiana State, 7 p.m., SEC
• Texas Christian at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, first round, Midnight, ESPN2
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Park Live, Noon, FS2
MLB
• New York Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Oakland at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY
• World Cup 2019: Italy vs. Canada, Pool B, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, NBCSN
• World Cup 2019: England vs. U.S., Pool B, 5:30 a.m. Thursday, NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Serie A: Sassuolo at Parma, 1:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Liga MX: Veracruz at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX: Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• NWSL: Washington at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. and Midnight, TENNIS
• ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, 10 a.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Kansas City (joined in progress after Chris Willis Show), FM-93.9
