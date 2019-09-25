Oakland A's Matt Chapman

Matt Chapman and the Oakland A's play the Los Angeles Angels at 9 p.m. on ESPN. The A's are trying to secure a spot in next week's American League Wild Card game. [D. ROSS CAMERON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 D. Ross Cameron

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Ohio State at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

• West Virginia at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Michigan State at Penn State, 7 p.m., FS1

• Arkansas at Louisiana State, 7 p.m., SEC

• Texas Christian at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, first round, Midnight, ESPN2

HORSE RACING

• Belmont Park Live, Noon, FS2

MLB

• New York Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Oakland at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN

RUGBY

• World Cup 2019: Italy vs. Canada, Pool B, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, NBCSN

• World Cup 2019: England vs. U.S., Pool B, 5:30 a.m. Thursday, NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Serie A: Sassuolo at Parma, 1:55 p.m., ESPNEWS

• Liga MX: Veracruz at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2

• Liga MX: Monarcas Morelia at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• NWSL: Washington at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. and Midnight, TENNIS

• ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, 10 a.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Kansas City (joined in progress after Chris Willis Show), FM-93.9

