Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA drag racing, Dodge Nationals, 1 p.m., FS1
• IMSA Sports Car Championship, The Monterey Grand Prix, 2 p.m. NBC
• NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, The South Point 400, 6 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• North Carolina at Arkansas, noon, ESPNU
GOLF
• LPGA, Solheim Cup, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA, Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, 2 p.m, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge, 5 p.m., GOLF
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, noon, TBS
• Oakland at Texas or Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:30 p.m., MLB
• L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Dallas at Washington, noon, FOX
• New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m., NBC
Men's soccer
• Premier League, Everton at Bournemouth, 7:55 p.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Premier League, Arsenal at Watford, 10:25 p.m., NBCSN
• Serie A, Sassoula at AS Roma, 10:55 a.m., ESPN News
• Bundesliga, Schalke 04 at Paderborn, 11 a.m., FS1
• Premier League, Manchester City at Norwich City, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• MLS, D.C. United at Portland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• MFL, Pachuca at Santos Laguna, 6:30 p.m., FS2
• MLS, Sporting KC at L.A. Galaxy, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• USTA, Pro Circuit Cary, finals, noon, TENNIS
• WTA, The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific, and Guangzhou Opens, 9 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Seattle at Los Angeles, 2 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
• Spain vs. Argentina, final, 7 a.m., ESPN2
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Braves at Nationals, 12:35 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Bears at Broncos, joined in progress, FM-93.9
• Eagles at Falcons, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
MLB
• Washington at St. Louis or San Diego at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., MLB
• Kansas City at Oakland or Miami at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., MLB
NFL
• Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, West Ham at Aston Villa, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP, The Moselle Open, 11 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA, The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, 9 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Browns at Jets, 7:15 p.m. FM-93.9
• Bears at Broncos, joined in
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.