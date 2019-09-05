Today
Sports on TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• Finals Series: Essendon vs. West Coast, Elimination Final, 5 a.m., FS2
• Finals: Collingwood vs. Geelong, Qualifying Final, 4:30 a.m. Friday, FS2
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Marquette at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, 4 a.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, 8 a.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, second round, 4 a.m. Friday, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Trinity Christian (Texas) at Parish Episcopal (Texas), 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• San Francisco at St. Louis OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, Noon, MLB
• Los Angeles Angels at Oakland (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee OR Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
NFL
• Green Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m., NBC
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA: Italy vs. Armenia, Euro 2020 Qualifier, 10:50 a.m., ESPNEWS
• UEFA: Switzerland vs. Ireland, Euro 2020 Qualifier, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
TENNIS
• U.S. Open: Women's Semifinals, 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Washington at Atlanta, joined in progress after Hey Coach, FM-93.9
