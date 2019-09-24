Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
• Philadelphia at Washington, Noon, MLB
• Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Oakland at Los Angeles OR Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB
RUGBY
• World Cup 2019: Fiji vs. Uruguay, Pool D, Midnight, NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. and 10 p.m., TENNIS
• ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, Semifinals, Game 4, 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m. (6 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
