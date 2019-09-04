Rafael Nadal tennis

Rafael Nadal reacts during a fourth-round match against Marin Cilic during the U.S. Open tennis tournament Monday in New York. Nadal will meet Diego Schwartzman in tonight's quarterfinals. [SETH WENIG/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Seth Wenig

Today

Sports on TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

• Finals Series: Essendon vs. West Coast, Elimination Final, 5 a.m. Thursday, FS2

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Minnesota at Texas, 7 p.m., FS1

• Stanford at Florida, 7 p.m., SEC

GOLF

• World Long Drive Tour Golf: Men's and Women's Championship, 7:30 p.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, 4 a.m. Thursday, GOLF

MLB

• Minnesota at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB

TENNIS

• U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., ESPN

• U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Dallas at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN

