Today
Sports on TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• Finals Series: Essendon vs. West Coast, Elimination Final, 5 a.m. Thursday, FS2
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Minnesota at Texas, 7 p.m., FS1
• Stanford at Florida, 7 p.m., SEC
GOLF
• World Long Drive Tour Golf: Men's and Women's Championship, 7:30 p.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Porsche European Open, first round, 4 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
MLB
• Minnesota at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB
TENNIS
• U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, 11 a.m., ESPN
• U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Dallas at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.