Justin Smith Indiana basketball

Indiana forward Justin Smith (3) and the Hoosiers host Michigan State at 7:30 tonight on FS1. [JULIO CORTEZ/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Julio Cortez

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Delaware at Hofstra, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Belmont at Murray State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Florida International at Old Dominion, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Valparaiso at Missouri State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Michigan State at Indiana, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Connecticut at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• San Francisco at St. Mary's, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Southern California at Oregon, 10 p.m., ESPNU

• UCLA at Oregon, 10 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Indiana at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN

• Tennessee at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Georgia at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN

• Ohio State at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN

• Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• The Senior Bowl: Practice, 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., ESPNU

FIGURE SKATING

• U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program, 4 p.m., NBCSN

• European Championships: Men's Free Skate Competition (taped), 6 pm.., NBCSN

• U.S. Championships: Ladies Short Program, 8 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, First Round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• LA Lakers at Brooklyn, 7 p.m., TNT

• Dallas at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 1 p.m., ESPN2

• The Australian Open: Third Round, 6 p.m., TENNIS

• The Australian Open: Third Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m. (6:55 pregame), FM-93.9

