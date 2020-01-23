Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Delaware at Hofstra, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Minnesota at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Belmont at Murray State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Florida International at Old Dominion, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Valparaiso at Missouri State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Michigan State at Indiana, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Connecticut at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• San Francisco at St. Mary's, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Southern California at Oregon, 10 p.m., ESPNU
• UCLA at Oregon, 10 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Indiana at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN
• Tennessee at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Georgia at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
• Ohio State at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN
• Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Senior Bowl: Practice, 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., ESPNU
FIGURE SKATING
• U.S. Championships: Pairs Short Program, 4 p.m., NBCSN
• European Championships: Men's Free Skate Competition (taped), 6 pm.., NBCSN
• U.S. Championships: Ladies Short Program, 8 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, First Round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• LA Lakers at Brooklyn, 7 p.m., TNT
• Dallas at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 1 p.m., ESPN2
• The Australian Open: Third Round, 6 p.m., TENNIS
• The Australian Open: Third Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m. (6:55 pregame), FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.