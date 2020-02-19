Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Butler at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Michigan at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN
• East Carolina at Memphis, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Syracuse at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Auburn at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Central Florida at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Texas A&M at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN
• Boston College at Virginia, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Providence at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
• Villanova at DePaul, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Duke at North Carolina State, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Kansas State at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• South Carolina at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SECN
NHL
• New York Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: West Ham at Manchester City, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
• UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Tottenham, Round of 16, 2 p.m., TNT
• CONCACAF Champions League: Montreal Impact at Saprissa, Round of 16, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: Club America at Comunicaciones FC, Round of 16, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, 4 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
• Texas A&M at Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
• Auburn at Georgia, 8 p.m. (tape delayed), FM-97.9
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRLS)
• Class 3A NW Regional Final: Lauderdale County vs. Phil Campbell, 12:30 p.m., FM-97.9 and FM-93.9
• Class 4A NW Regional Final: Rogers vs. Deshler, 4 p.m., FM-97.9 and FM-93.9
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
• Class 3A NW Regional Final: Lauderdale County vs. New Hope, 2:15 p.m., FM-97.9 and FM-93.9
• Class 4A NW Regional Final: Brooks vs. West Limestone, 5:45 p.m., FM-97.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.