Jaylin Williams Auburn basketball

Auburn forward Jaylin Williams (2) and the Tigers host Texas A&M at 6 tonight on ESPN2 and FM-97.9. [JULIE BENNETT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Julie Bennett

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Xavier at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

• St. John's at Butler, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Texas A&M at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Florida at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Louisiana State at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN

• Villanova at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Northwestern at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

• Dayton at Rhode Island, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Florida State at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Missouri at Mississippi, 8 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, 10 a.m., SECN

• SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. Missouri, First Round, 12:30 p.m., SECN

• Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, First Round, 1 p.m., BTN

• Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Minnesota, First Round, 3:30 p.m., BTN

• Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, 10 p.m., CBSSN

CYCLING

• Tour of Saudi Arabia: Stage 1, Riyadh to Jaww, 107 miles (taped), noon, NBCSN

MLB

• Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, noon, ESPN

• Spring Training: San Francisco vs. LA Dodgers, 7 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN

• New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Anaheim at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• DFB-Pokal: Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

• WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, 11 a.m., TENNIS

• WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 3 p.m., TENNIS

• WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• North Alabama at Alabama, 3 p.m. (2:55 pregame), FM-93.9

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Texas A&M at Auburn, 6 p.m. (5:30 pregame), FM-97.9

• Villanova at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m. (7:15 pregame), FM-93.9

