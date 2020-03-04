Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Xavier at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
• St. John's at Butler, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Texas A&M at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Florida at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Louisiana State at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
• Villanova at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Northwestern at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
• Dayton at Rhode Island, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Florida State at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Missouri at Mississippi, 8 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, 10 a.m., SECN
• SEC Tournament: Mississippi vs. Missouri, First Round, 12:30 p.m., SECN
• Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, First Round, 1 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Minnesota, First Round, 3:30 p.m., BTN
• Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, 10 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
• Tour of Saudi Arabia: Stage 1, Riyadh to Jaww, 107 miles (taped), noon, NBCSN
MLB
• Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, noon, ESPN
• Spring Training: San Francisco vs. LA Dodgers, 7 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN
• New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Anaheim at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• DFB-Pokal: Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt, Quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
• WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA, 11 a.m., TENNIS
• WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 3 p.m., TENNIS
• WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds, 7 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• North Alabama at Alabama, 3 p.m. (2:55 pregame), FM-93.9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Texas A&M at Auburn, 6 p.m. (5:30 pregame), FM-97.9
• Villanova at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m. (7:15 pregame), FM-93.9
