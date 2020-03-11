Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Georgia Tech at Auburn, 11 a.m., SECN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• ACC Tournament: Clemson vs. Miami, Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN
• ACC Tournament: N.C. State vs. winner of game 1, Second Round, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Northwestern, First Round, 5 p.m., BTN
• ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Boston College, Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. St. John's, First Round, 6 p.m., FS1
• SEC Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Georgia, First Round, 6 p.m., SECN
• Patriot League Tournament: Boston University vs. Colgate, Championship, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Nebraska, First Round, 7:30 p.m., BTN
• ACC Tournament: Syracuse vs. Game 2 winner, Second Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Kansas State, First Round, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. DePaul, First Round, 8:30 p.m., FS1
• SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, 8:30 p.m., SECN
MLB
• Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Miami, noon, MLBN
• Spring Training: Oakland vs. LA Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. LA Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Denver at Dallas, 7 p.m., ESPN
• New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Bundesliga: Koln at Borussia Monchengladbach, 12:20 p.m., FS2
• Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City, 2:25 p.m., NBCSN
• UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid at Liverpool, Leg 2 of the Round of 16, 3 p.m., TNT
• CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL at New York City FC, Leg 1 of Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United FC vs. Club America, Leg 1 of Quarterfinal, 9 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• ASUN tournament semifinal, Liberty at North Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• SEC tournament first round, Georgia vs. Ole Miss, 6 p.m., FM-97.9
• Patriot League championship, 6:30 p.m. (6:15 pregame), FM-93.9
• SEC tournament first round, Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas, 8 p.m., FM-97.9
