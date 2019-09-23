Today
Sports on TV
MLB
• Boston at Tampa Bay or Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB
• St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m., MLB
NFL
• Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN
• ATP, WTA. Zhuhai, Chengdu, Wuhan, Tashkent Opens, 10 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Bears at Redskins, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.