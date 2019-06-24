Defending champion US plays Spain to open knockout stage

The U.s. women's soccer team takes on Spain in an elimination game today at 11 a. m. on Fs1. [ALESSANDRA TARANTINO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Alessandra Tarantino

MONDAY

SPORTS ON TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Chicago White Sox vs. Boston or NY Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB

• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Colorado at San Francisco, 9 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• NBA awards, 8 p.m., TNT

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Gold Cup, Bermuda vs. Nicaragua, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF, Gold Cup, Haiti vs. Costa Rica, 8 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA World Cup, Spain vs. U.S., 11 a.m., FS1

• FIFA World Cup, Sweden vs. Canada, 2 p.m. FS1

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB

• Braves at Cubs, 7:05 p.m., FM-93.9

