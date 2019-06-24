MONDAY
SPORTS ON TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Chicago White Sox vs. Boston or NY Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB
• Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Colorado at San Francisco, 9 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• NBA awards, 8 p.m., TNT
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Gold Cup, Bermuda vs. Nicaragua, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF, Gold Cup, Haiti vs. Costa Rica, 8 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup, Spain vs. U.S., 11 a.m., FS1
• FIFA World Cup, Sweden vs. Canada, 2 p.m. FS1
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Braves at Cubs, 7:05 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.