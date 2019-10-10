Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session 1, 7:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
• Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session 2, 11:55 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Syracuse at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Louisiana (Monroe) at Texas State, 8:15 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN's COLLEGE SOCCER
• Penn State at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN
• Arkansas at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., SEC
• Ohio State at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Houston Open, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• FIG World Championship: From Stuttgart, Germany, 9 a.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
• Belmont Park Live, noon, FS2
MLB
• A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 5, 6 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Preseason: Brooklyn vs. LA Lakers, 6:30 a.m., NBA
• Preseason: Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
• NY Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL
MEN'S SOCCER
• Euro 2020 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
TENNIS
• ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, 5:30 a.m, TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Quarterfinals, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS
• ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Quarterfinals, 5:30 a.m, Friday, TENNIS
WNBA
• WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 5, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sports of Radio
MLB
• Rays at Astros, joined in progress after Hey Coach, FM-93.9
