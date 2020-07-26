Sunday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• FIM MotoGP: The Andalucia Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn., 2 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., noon, FS1
LACROSSE
• MLL: TBD, Championship, Annapolis, Md., 1 p.m., ESPN
• PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 3 p.m., NBC
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Washington, noon, TBS
• L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
• San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Exhibition: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 11 a.m., NBATV
• Exhibition: Indiana vs. Dallas, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 3 p.m., NBATV
• Exhibition: Portland vs. Toronto, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., 5 p.m., NBATV
• Exhibition: Houston vs. Memphis, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 7 p.m., NBATV
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Everton, 10 a.m., CNBC
• Serie A: Lecce at Bologna, 10 a.m., ESPN2
• Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City, 10 a.m., NBC
• MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. NY City FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m., FS1
• MLS is Back Tournament: Kansas City vs. Vancouver, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 10 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Chicago, Final, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah, 11:30 a.m., CBS
TENNIS
• WTT: New York vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 11 a.m., CBSSN
• The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, 11 a.m., TENNIS
• The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: Las Vegas vs. Chicago, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
• WTT: San Diego vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 6 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA
• Connecticut vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN
• Chicago vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 2 p.m., ABC
• Dallas vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 4 p.m., CBSSN
Sports on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday
Sports on TV
MLB
• L.A. Angels at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., MLBN
• Arizona at San Diego, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m., Fox Sports South
• N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m., ESPN
• MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Exhibition: Washington vs. L.A. Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla., 2 p.m., NBATY
• Exhibition: Utah vs. Brooklyn, HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., NBATV
TENNIS
• WTT: Washington vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 10 a.m., TENNIS
• WTT: Philadelphia vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 2 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m., FM-93.9
