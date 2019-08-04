Even though the University of North Alabama is in the second year of its transitional phase to Division I, the Lions football team will experience its first year of a complete FCS schedule beginning Aug. 29 when it hosts Western Illinois.
The Lions are coming off a 7-3 season against a split Division II/Division I schedule, so this will be the first time coach Chris Willis, his staff and players will get the full taste of what the grind will be like for a complete 11-game FCS schedule.
There will be a learning curve, much like what UNA’s other athletic teams went through last year. And regardless of what the final win/loss record will be, this season will offer Willis and his staff a chance to see where the program is heading toward 2020 and its third season of transition and where it needs improvement.
The Lions were long considered one of the elite football programs in Division II. Now, the mystery is how in their infancy they stack up against some of the elite programs in FCS. The Lions played the standard bearer — North Dakota State — last season and played well in an eventual 38-7 loss. They also lost to new Big South Conference rival Campbell and lost 30-7.
Their three FCS wins came at Southern Utah (34-30), Alabama A&M (25-20) and Jackson State (24-7).
Expectations are, or at least should be, that UNA eventually will assume a position of power in the FCS, much in the same way as former Gulf South Conference foe Jacksonville State and frequent Division II champ North Dakota State have done.
How long it will take to make their presence known won’t be answered quickly, but at least one rival coach predicts the Lions quickly will find their footing.
“Some teams make the transition really easy,” Jacksonville State coach John Grass said at the school’s football media day last week. “With their tradition and knowing how to win games and having that healthy tradition, I can see them making it pretty quick.”
Grass pointed out the positives in place for UNA to have success sooner rather than later.
“It’s all about making an investment in athletics, and I think UNA does that,” he said. “They have a great city to recruit to, the Tennessee River, there is a lot of good things about that campus. It is a good place to recruit to.”
Grass said the Lions now have a good conference affiliation with the Big South. He also pointed to other teams in the state that have moved up, including his own team.
“Just looking at the teams in this state, they have made it pretty easy,” he said. “Look back when Troy did it, they transitioned and have had some 10-plus win seasons. I don’t think we had a problem here. We have always been competitive since day one of moving up.”
There will be obstacles along the way, Grass said, but they are not insurmountable.
“The budget is different from D-II,” he said. “You have to make the commitment to run a program the way you got to run it, and it depends on how much you put into it. You can win anywhere as long as you have the support. If you don’t have the support, it’s going to make it tough to win. I don’t see them having a problem.”
One obstacle Willis has run into is that the Lions aren’t eligible for postseason play for three more years. He said he has already lost some recruits because of that restriction. But a benefit of moving up is that Jacksonville State is on the schedule for four years, so Willis will get immediate feedback of how UNA compares with that powerhouse program.
Grass, for one, is happy the Lions are on the schedule. The teams have played three times since 1992, and twice since 2013. It should be a terrific revenue producing game for both programs.
“If you want to fill the stadium up, play an old Gulf South rival,” Grass said. “We have played them twice since I have been here and it has been as large of crowds as we have had. UNA and Jacksonville State has always been a healthy rivalry. … I have never known of UNA not having a good football team, so it should be a good game and this place (JSU) should be packed (this season). Hopefully, we can work it out and play every year.”
By no means is this a make-or-break season for UNA football, but a successful season would cement the notion that the university made the right decision to move into the deep end of the pool known as Division I.
With potential new stadiums for football and baseball lurking on the horizon, there’s no reason UNA shouldn’t find itself taking its rightful place alongside the state’s other elite university athletic programs.
