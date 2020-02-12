North Alabama’s men’s basketball team missed an opportunity last Saturday to show out in front of some 40 former players, coaches and other personnel affiliated with the program.
ASUN co-leader Liberty put a damper on Saturday’s game with a dominating performance in a 74-56 win over the Lions. Liberty, with a massive athletic budget and donor base, won an NCAA tournament game last year and is in the midst of another outstanding season with designs on making a repeat trip to the tournament.
Even though the Lions lost, former program members recognized at halftime said they like the direction the program is headed in Division I and with second-year coach Tony Pujol at the helm.
Since his hiring, Pujol has been reaching out to former players to get them involved with the program.
“I think Coach P has got them on track,” said Buck Williams, one of the school’s all-time leading scorers. “I watched them practice some last year and saw some of the things they are doing. I am very impressed.”
Williams said he anticipated there would be a familiarization period with the Lions and their new ASUN opponents.
“They are kind of getting used to the league and the league is kind of getting used to them,” he said. “They are going to shock a whole lot of people, I’m telling you.”
Williams said he wasn’t surprised when he heard the announcement that UNA was moving from Division II to Division I. He said he wished it had happened during his career.
“Coach (Bill) Jones wanted to move up, but I guess it wasn’t the right time,” he said. “I’m excited about it. UNA always was with Troy and Jacksonville State. When they moved we should have moved. It’s kind of like a dream come true for those of us who are still alive and can see that it did happen.”
Williams, who played from 1986-89, and Mike Morgan, who lettered in 1974, are impressed with the transformation and renovation of Flowers Hall.
“The Ice Box,” as some of us called it,” Williams said, “looks pretty good.”
“We had that rubber floor. It always messed up my knees,” he said, laughing. “If we had these (video boards) back then, oh man, because we packed the gym every night.”
Morgan said if you love basketball, you should be excited about the direction of the program.
“You have to love where this program is, and to be D-I,” he said. “Everything about this program, it just speaks volumes for those who are leading (the university). To compete and play against the Indianas. … Man, he has some players. He has got some great players.”
Morgan laughed when he remembered the playing surface in his day.
“It was like a corrugated plastic that had a surface that wasn’t’ smooth,” he said. “It was like playing on concrete. I love this. It saves the kids legs and knees for later on. And all this, it pops. That’s important.”
What’s important is keeping those who built the program involved and feeling welcome. It’s also about making sure everything is in place for future success, not just in men’s basketball but across the board.
