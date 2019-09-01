Thursday could not have been much better for North Alabama’s football program.
It started long before kickoff when university President Ken Kitts publicly announced his support for a football stadium project.
With Kitts coming out in support of a new stadium, it’s time to finalize a location – preferably on campus – come up with a definitive cost and funding plan, and get the project moving forward. The sooner, the better, given that the many of the same teams UNA goes against in recruiting are ahead in the facilities race and also are using the Lions inability to go to the playoffs for three more seasons against them.
A new stadium – even though planning is still in its infancy — is a much-needed step forward for the Lions' football program to become major players on the national FCS stage.
After the Kitts announcement, UNA opened its season with a nice 26-17 victory over Western Illinois, a game in which the Lions were tapped as an 18.5-point underdog. It was a similar start to last season when UNA traveled west and beat Southern Utah. Only this year, the opener was in front of a home crowd announced at 10,567. That included a sizable showing from students, something that hasn’t always been the case.
“It was a good home win,” coach Chris Willis said. “I expect every game to be tight and close. The schedule is unbelievable. (Western Illinois) Coach asked before the game who put our schedule together. We’re going to enjoy this and not worry about what’s to come.”
The Lions were particularly sharp defensively in beating a big, physical Western Illinois team. UNA never trailed and only allowed three drives of consequence. Only 10 of Western Illinois’ 17 points were attributed to the defense, which allowed 302 yards.
“I liked my D-line,” Willis said. “They started double-teaming Wallace (Cowins Jr.). That’s the type of players you have to have in recruiting. He’s a big-time. That’s a Division I defensive end we have out on the field. They had to adjust and start double-teaming him, and that opened up things for everybody else.”
Four players, including Cowins, had one sack each.
Willis even was happy with the run game, highlighted by Terence Humphrey’s 62-yard touchdown run that gave the Lions a nine-point cushion in the late in the third quarter. UNA only managed 122 yards on the ground, but Willis said it did enough to open up some things over the top of Western Illinois’ defense in the passing game.
“Sometimes you just have to take those 2-yard runs,” he said. “Everybody wants to see the 10 and go, but we were able to pop a few 4-and 5-yard runs.”
UNA heads to Montana Saturday where an expected crowd of around 26,000 is expected for a night game, but then former rival Alabama A&M returns to Braly Stadium in the third week.
Beating Western Illinois, a quality FCS program from a good conference, in front of a good home crowd should at least ramp up the excitement level for this season considerably.
A new stadium project signals that UNA is committed to giving football a chance to be competitive over the long haul.
