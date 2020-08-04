The TimesDaily brought home several awards in the annual Alabama Sports Writers Association writing contests Sunday.
Craig Thomas and since-retired Gregg Dewalt each won an award, while Dewalt and Michael Hebert each had runner-up finishes for stories written in 2019.
Thomas won in the baseball feature category for a story on Deshler grad Sydney Malone working in professional baseball. Dewalt had the best golf story with a feature on Pryce Holcombe, who has Down syndrome but shines on the course.
Hebert was runner-up for best football feature for his story on Chandler Brewer. Brewer is a Florence High graduate who played through a diagnosis of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma while in college and was activated by the Los Angeles Rams last year.
Dewalt's runner-up was for a breaking news story on racially tinged allegations following last year's UNA-Alabama A&M football game.
