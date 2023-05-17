OXFORD — Mars Hill slowly walked off the field. Some players had their head down. Others were boosting their teammates’ spirits.
The reaction was mainly aimed at how the Panthers played in their 3-1 loss to Beulah to open the Class 3A state tournament on Wednesday.
“Honestly after that first loss, I was a little down on myself because I had not performed well that game,” said freshman third baseman Grace Stanfield.
Added eighth-grader Olivia Stegall: “I guess we kind of expected to come out here (and play well). We kind of underperformed and it was disappointing.”
The loss in the opener quickly sunk Mars Hill to the loser’s bracket. It also didn’t mean the season was over just yet. It wasn’t the ideal place to be, but it isn’t dissimilar to what the Panthers have faced a majority of the season.
“I just challenged them to respond,” coach Mollie Lowry said. “Take it on the chin and come back and fight. And they did.”
Though the other games were pressure-packed, it took another loss to officially seal their fate. And after two straight wins — 3-0 against Ashford and 12-5 over Saint James that took place about 10 minutes apart — an appearance in the second day of the tournament is in store.
The way the players see it, it’s just another chance to continue the motif of this season.
“Throughout the season, we’ve been kinda like a comeback team,” Stanfield said. “We’ll struggle here and there, and we’ll bounce back.”
Kelsie McDaniel twirled a six-hit shutout against Ashford. Stegall reached base four times and drove in two runs while throwing six relief innings against Saint James. Stanfield had two RBIs and scored two runs in the third game of the day.
There won’t be anything besides rest on the ledger the rest of Wednesday night. Thursday’s games will feature the same pressure, with some added fatigue only adding to the difficulty.
“Coming out of the loser’s bracket, it’s not hard to keep the focus,” Lowry said. “It’s win-or-go-home. They’re excited. … They’re gonna show up ready to fight tomorrow.”
The younger players got the extra motivation from more experienced teammates, who were the first to deter them from moping after the first loss. They hope Thursday will start a bit differently.
“This is it,” Stegall said. “So you might as well leave it all out on the field.”
The Panthers (30-13) will face Beulah at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. A win there means another game. A state championship would take an improbable four straight wins.
For the team that has 30 wins after starting 4-6, barely practicing and having to replace a key piece from last season, improbable doesn’t really mean too much.
“We have come a long way,” Stanfield said. “People doubted us because we don’t have Riley Vaughn anymore, but we are proving everybody wrong.”
