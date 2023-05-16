OXFORD — With the packed schedule, tournaments and intense practices in-between, there isn’t much Hatton hasn’t experienced this season.
On Tuesday, however, the state tournament put even the Hornets in an unprecedented scenario. And they dealt with it expertly.
“We just had to find ways to keep our energy up,” said senior pitcher and outfielder Bradyn Mitchell. “We know we can play with anybody here, we just gotta believe it.”
Hatton’s first game of the day — a 4-3 win against Lamar County — lasted nine innings and ended with a walk-off triple from Mitchell. She also pitched the complete game with 14 strikeouts.
The second game, which began at 2:15 p.m., was halted in the second inning for around five hours. The weather delay was awfully reminiscent of last week’s North Regional in Florence.
It was nothing a little food and perhaps needed rest after the long game couldn’t fix. It led to a 5-1 win over Ider.
“After that long nine-inning game, I think that we really did need that break,” Mitchell said. “I feel like we were more rejuvenated coming back into that game.”
There was also some built-in motivation for Hatton, which was sent home on the first day of last year’s state tournament. This year, it secured an appearance in Day 2. The Hornets will face Wicksburg at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Hatton (32-21) is two wins away from its first state title since 2017.
“This team has faced all the adversity it can face,” coach Denton Bowling said. “You gotta be willing to prepare to take on anything. That’s where our mindset it. It’s good to see us bounce back after the delay.”
The group that endured last season’s state disappointment hasn’t forgotten the feeling. Getting to the second day is only the first step.
“I think that’s gonna help us in the long run,” said Brianna Oliver, who pitched a four-hitter against Ider with four strikeouts. She added three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored at the plate. Kailyn Quails drove in two runs.
“Last year, we came with the deficit of getting put out the first day. I think we’ll make a good run at this.”
Bowling can’t really provide many more words of wisdom. Though his best effort was used on a tweet from Hatton softball’s Twitter. In short, it told his players not to lose their focus during the rain delay.
“I’d like to think it (worked), because they know the wrath that would ensue if it didn’t,” Bowling said. “Your mind’s gotta be right. You’re here for one more day, and you gotta take advantage of it.”
A time to relax will come tomorrow. There’s only one more day in the season — weather permitting — no matter what.
“We learned a lot from these two games today,” Mitchell said. “We know what we need to do going forward.”
