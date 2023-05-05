ROGERSVILLE — A hush overcame Phil Campbell’s players as they carefully formed a tunnel. Their coaches gave each other handshakes as they waited behind them.
Suddenly, the noise erupted. One player held up a light-up toy sword, and the coaches came storming through, one-by-one, hitting whatever dance move came to mind first. Coach Jonathan Raper was the last to go through, and he was the most anticipated.
He opted to hit the Griddy — probably the most popular among the players, though his version of it was questionable at best. The team, however, didn’t seem to mind.
“We just keep our hands up, I reckon,” junior second baseman Cody Quinn said with a shrug. “I don’t know. I was just excited. I was smiling the whole time.”
After the 11-5 win against Lauderdale County in Game 3 of the Class 3A quarterfinals, it didn’t really matter what the dance moves looked like. But some help may still be on the horizon for it.
“(Raper) does (need some help),” senior first baseman Cam Habada laughed. “He’s rough.”
To be fair, Raper was unsure of the proper name for it. He had just seen the younger folks hit it every now and again. Considering that, it really wasn’t all that bad.
The coaches’ dancing tunnel is a tradition that started after series wins last year. There’s no chance it’s going away now.
“I’m not a real good dancer, but that’s just something they started,” Raper said. “I guess they want to see me act stupid or something. … I’m not real good at the little shiggle-shake or whatever it is, but I do what I can.”
After dropping Game 2 in extra innings on Thursday, Phil Campbell scored four runs in the first inning on Friday. Lauderdale County managed to tie it at four after three innings, but Phil Campbell’s offense jumped out again.
Kyle Pace tallied three RBIs, and Quinn had two for the Bobcats (29-7), who totaled 17 hits. Hunter Baker scored three runs, while Eli Taylor struck out seven with four earned runs in a complete game on the mound. Noah Parker and Jackson Hamm each drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers (19-18).
Lauderdale County was the first team to really make Phil Campbell earn its way into the next round.
“This postseason hadn’t really tested us so far,” Habada said. “But we pulled through. It was a little rough today.”
It was the first elimination game the Bobcats played in this postseason. When the early lead was diminished, the pressure was even greater. They made four uncharacteristic errors in the game.
“I think today for the first time we felt a little bit of pressure. We didn’t play typical baseball for us,” Raper said. “We talk about how you’re gonna have one bad game. … When that game happens, you just gotta find a way to win.”
They’ll take an 11-5 victory as the “bad game.” Playing the Game 3 — and not handing out run-rules during a series — might prove to be beneficial.
“I think this is three or four years in a row we’ve been in semis, so it’s a little tradition,” Raper said of how the team handled the pressure. “I think they felt it just from everybody talking to them. Maybe it got to us a bit this game.”
They will need to be as sharp as possible when they travel to Gordo in the semifinals. There’s also some extra time to perfect those dance moves.
Raper might need to put some more work in as well.
“Maybe a little bit,” Habada said. “He can go home and dance in the hallway.”
