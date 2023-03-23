KILLEN — Karley Moreland was often seen on the bases during Brooks’ state tournament run in 2022. So far this season, however, she hasn’t spent as much time on the basepaths.
But it’s not for lack of production. It’s just a tad difficult to stay on base when everything she makes contact with is going over the fence. At least, that’s what it’s felt like for the past week or so for the Lions sophomore.
If Moreland is at the plate, don’t throw a bad pitch.
“I’m definitely going up there with the mindset that I can hit (a home run),” Moreland said. “Really just going up there trying to hit the ball. If it happens, it happens.”
That has been an effective approach so far, and it’s been happening. Over the past five games, Moreland is 12-for-16 with five homers, 13 RBIs and 12 runs scored.
“She’s really a stud hitter,” said pitcher and first baseman Abby Herndon. “I mean, anytime she goes up to the plate we’re expecting something good.”
Moreland has done it all from the leadoff spot while playing shortstop. That is, when she isn’t in the circle, where she threw 15 innings and allowed three runs in the same time span.
Brooks (14-7) has won seven games in a row, four by way of the run rule. It’s ranked third in Class 4A. Moreland is usually the one to get things started on offense.
“Every time she steps up to the plate we all feel confident,” Brooks coach Kathryn Montgomery said. “We don’t expect her to be perfect because nobody is, but we’re all very confident.”
Herndon, a junior who is an Ole Miss commit, is a formidable pitcher and bat in her own right. She’s helped the younger Moreland get more comfortable each game, and the team trending toward another trip to state.
“I think our team chemistry is really good this year,” Herndon said. “We have a lot of positive energy throughout the team.”
Maybe the most impressive thing about Moreland is her improvement — she was already a solid player as a freshman — over the past year. It didn’t happen without some added effort, however.
“I’ve seen physical maturity. Every time she shows up to the weight room she is going as hard as she can possibly go,” Montgomery said. “She stays after, does extra on days she doesn’t have to. All of those things have added up.
“… She’s really showing that on the field now. With consistency, with power, with speed.”
For Moreland, it’s less about the physical improvement. She’s seeing each game differently, whether she’s pitching, playing defense or grinding out a plate appearance.
“I’ve grown in the game and knowledge of it and matured a lot in it,” Moreland said. “Being more self-aware of the things I do and smarter decisions.”
Herndon, who easily said pitching is her favorite, decided Moreland is better at the plate than pitching. Moreland agreed, which was good news for Herndon. She wants to pitch as much as possible.
Luckily, Moreland doesn’t have to decide on hitting or pitching.
“The kid is impressive everywhere she is,” Montgomery said. “She brings a lot of diversity to all of her roles.”
