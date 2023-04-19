MUSCLE SHOALS — It had been a few weeks. But their smiles were still wide. The sunburns were just starting to fade. Their stomachs still stuffed.
For the Covenant Christian seniors, their trip to Hawaii was still all the chatter. It probably will be for years to come. It is still impossible for them to choose a favorite thing from the senior trip.
The food — one meal in particular — was the first highlight mentioned, however. A few weeks later, the only regret is not eating more.
“We went to this seafood buffet. It was amazing,” said Cayden Smith, still laughing in disbelief. “They had like fresh prime rib. Like you would literally watch them cook it and it was all-you-can-eat. And then they had this macadamia nut coated fish with this lemon sauce that went with it. It was amazing.”
Has the basketball state championship win just days before the vacation been mentioned? So sure, it was a decent start to the spring for the Eagles.
Most of the seniors from the basketball team play baseball as well. The first week of baseball games were canceled due to a shortage of players.
They were too busy catching waves to worry about that. Catcher Micah Estave — people do say catchers are the best athletes on the field — was the proclaimed best surfer of the bunch.
“I got up once or twice,” Estave said. He was the only one to accomplish that feat. “I was pretty amazed. It’s harder than you think it is.”
There were also some educational activities that couldn’t be passed over. The Pearl Harbor National Memorial and museum was noteworthy. So was the “crazy” submarine tour that took them more than 100 feet below sea level.
“We got to see sharks, sunken ships,” Smith said. “They had planes that were down there. And then they had a thing that they put down there themselves to expand coral life.”
Above all those things, Henry Glover was quick to blurt out his favorite moment of the week.
“The luau,” interrupted Glover amid Smith and Estave’s museum and submarine talk. “That was honestly my favorite part. Other than the buffet probably.”
Glover, the ace of Covenant’s pitching staff, is known to be soft-spoken. But add a colorful flowered shirt and a festive lei, and all bets are off. Even his lifelong friends were a bit amazed at the scenes Glover produced.
“He was up on tables dancing,” Estave said.
Added Smith: “He got up there with the hula girls once.”
They’re certainly making the most of their senior year, which is ending fast. Next up is the baseball playoffs, where the Eagles will host Winterboro on Friday. Making as many memories as possible will be worth it as they finish out high school.
They admitted going to college from Covenant — they said the last time they went a day without seeing each other was last summer — is going to take some adapting.
“It’s gonna be different. It’s gonna be a very big change since we’ve been together since ninth grade,” Smith said. “Class of 13 (students) and you’re gonna go to a college that has a lot more people.”
