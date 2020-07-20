BIRMINGHAM — The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced Monday the postponement of all scheduled fall contests along with SWAC Championships due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alabama A&M and Alabama State are members of the SWAC.
Auburn was set to open its football season Sept. 5 against SWAC member Alcorn State at Jordan-Hare Stadium, but that game won't happen. Auburn's plans for that date are unclear.
The SWAC has started the process of formalizing plans to conduct a competitive schedule for fall sports during the 2021 spring semester.
Specifically for football, the plan includes a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an eight-week training period starting in January 2021.
Details surrounding other fall sports and the SWAC championship game will be released at a later date.
