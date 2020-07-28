High school sports in Tennessee are set to start on time this fall after all.
Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday he will sign an executive order allowing high school sports teams to resume full-contact practices, which based on a previous executive order this summer had been temporarily disallowed.
High school football teams at the four Tennessee high schools in the TimesDaily's coverage area - Collinwood, Lawrence County, Loretto and Wayne County - will be able to have their first games Aug. 21 as originally scheduled before the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, it appears Rogers' game against Richland and Florence's game against Brentwood Academy will be able to take place. Rogers' game is set for Aug. 20, a Thursday, and Florence's game is set for Aug. 21.
Loretto and Wayne County open the season against each other in Waynesboro. Lawrence County starts the year at Hickman County, and Collinwood opens at Middleton. All three games are Aug. 21.
Tennessee had voted on a contingency plan for alternate football schedules last week in the event contact practices were not allowed at the usual time, but that will not take affect. The state championships are set for Dec. 3-5 in Cookeville.
The first girls soccer games in Tennessee will be Aug. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.