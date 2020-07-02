One day after announcing high school football season would not start on time in Tennessee, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association suggested four possible ways to restructure the upcoming football season.
TSSAA Board of Control members will vote on an option July 8.
Four Tennessee schools are in the TimesDaily’s coverage area — Collinwood, Lawrence County, Loretto and Wayne County.
Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday he was extending Tennessee's state of emergency due to COVID-19 through Aug. 29, and the TSSAA announced Tuesday under that order the first two weeks of games can’t happen as scheduled. Physical contact is not allowed until at least Aug. 30, per the order.
Each option presented Wednesday involves the first full contact practices taking place Aug. 30 and the first games happening Sept. 18.
The options are as follows:
• Option 1: Seven-game regular season with full playoffs. The top four teams in each region would qualify for the playoffs as usual.
• Option 2: Eight-game regular season with one fewer playoff round. Only the top two teams in each region would qualify for the playoffs.
• Option 3: Nine-game regular season with two fewer playoff rounds. Only region champions would qualify for the playoffs.
• Option 4: Ten-game regular season with no playoffs. TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress said this option seems to be the least popular of the four.
The state office would rebuild every team's schedule under options 1 and 2.
The TSSAA said it has lobbied the state government to include high school sports as part of an exemption to the order that currently applies to college and pro sports, and that is under consideration. Such an exemption would potentially allow the season to begin earlier.
Girls soccer is also set to be pushed back in Tennessee, while cross country, volleyball and golf are currently scheduled to start on time.
Football teams not qualifying for the playoffs would have the option to play an extra game under Option 3 and two extra games under Options 1 and 2.
Lawrence County was originally set to travel to Hickman County and play Loretto at home in the first two weeks. Loretto's first two games were set to be at Wayne County and Lawrence County.
Wayne County's first two games were going to be at home against Loretto and at Summertown. Collinwood was to start out at Middleton and Richland.
Childress said he did not recommend swapping spring and fall sports this school year, as some people have suggested. Under such a plan, traditional spring sports including baseball and softball would be played this fall. Football and other traditional fall sports would be played in the spring.
Childress said it presented too high of a possibility that spring sports athletes would miss two consecutive seasons, and they have already missed one. He also expressed concern about the possibility of spring 2021 and fall 2021 football seasons being too close together and creating a higher injury risk.
Alabama superintendent of education Eric Mackey announced last Friday high school sports in Alabama are scheduled to start this semester. No changes have been made to the state’s fall athletic schedule.
Some Alabama football teams, however, were set to play Tennessee schools in the first two weeks of the year. Florence and Rogers were originally scheduled to play Brentwood Academy and Richland in the first week of the season, respectively.
