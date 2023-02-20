HANCEVILLE — There was no panic inside Mars Hill’s locker room as the calendar turned from January to February. Things were going according to plan for the most part.
The Panthers, who beat Whitesburg Christian 64-35 on Monday in the 2A Northwest Regional semifinals, had lost three games in a row. Not exactly ideal on the surface, but there was a notable reason for the stretch.
All three of those games came at the hands of ranked teams in higher classes than Mars Hill.
Class 6A No. 8 Cullman — the defending state champion — won 76-36. The next game was against 4A No. 1 Westminster-Huntsville, which turned out to be a 77-47 defeat. Finally, 4A No. 4 Deshler was 64-58.
“(Those schools) make you work for everything. So it was by design that we played the schedule that we played,” Mars Hill coach Jim South said. “We want to be prepared. This group, having gone to the state championship game last year, they’re hungry.
“We didn’t like the outcome of that game (last year). They’ve been motivated ever since that day.”
Should the Panthers (23-9) reach the title game again, they believe there won’t be any surprises. Monday’s win over the Warriors in the Northwest Regional semifinals puts them a step closer. It also marks their fourth win in a row — all against 2A schools in the playoffs — since that eye-opening stretch of games.
“I call it ‘test week,’ playing those teams in the last week of the season,” senior guard Hugh Hargett said. “We just want to play good teams to kind of test ourselves for our playoff run. I don’t think we went in there expecting to beat Cullman by 20, but we definitely went in there to compete.”
Sure, winning those games would have been nice. But the result of them, to a certain extent, were moot. Mars Hill had other goals going into them. The Panthers got what they wanted so far.
“I’m not gonna say we were expecting to win, but we were certainly going in there to compete,” South said. “The mental toughness that these guys have shown throughout the course of the season, not letting those games deflate you at the end.
“(We wanted to) learn something from it. We learned a lot about our team and the resiliency that they have.”
Senior Connor Pigg scored 25 points and collected 11 rebounds for Mars Hill. He added three blocks and was 8-for-13 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Hargett added 11 points.
The Warriors (23-8), who struggled from the floor, shot 6-for-20 (20.7%) on 3-pointers. Annin Harper and Williams Pugh each scored nine points.
Mars Hill will play Tanner (20-7), which won its semifinal game over Red Bay in overtime, in the regional final at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
“We saw how athletic Tanner is,” South said. “They’re really good. We’re gonna have to play well.”
