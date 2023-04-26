Perhaps it was when Hamilton reached the Class 3A football championship game in 2010, despite the final outcome, a loss to Leeds. Maybe it was in 2008 when the Aggies beat Winfield and Haleyville, their two biggest rivals, in back-to-back weeks. It could have been something entirely else.
After all, a lot can happen in 18 years at one place — and that’s just in the coaching profession.
“(Hamilton has) meant the world to me,” Peoples said Tuesday. “It’s the place where I grew up and graduated from. I’ve been here for 18 years now. Coach (Rodney) Stidham and I worked together for 15 years of those 18, and I’ve worked with some other great coaches. The place just means a lot.”
Peoples, 55, stepped down as Hamilton’s coach after three seasons last week to take an assistant coaching position at Amory (Mississippi), where he’ll also serve as the middle school head coach. He met with his Aggie players on Thursday to tell them the news. That, he said, was the hardest part of his decision.
“It was not a fun time,” Peoples recalled.
Peoples finished his Hamilton tenure with a 10-22 record, including 1-9 this past season. The Aggies made 4A playoff appearances in his first two years. Peoples holds an 88-74 career mark that included a 13-year stint at Marion County, where he also served as the basketball coach.
He joined the staff at his alma mater as offensive coordinator in 2006. But sometimes, a new opportunity can be difficult to pass up.
“It was really tough,” Peoples said of the decision. “I love the kids here and we were having a great offseason. My wife and I are from Hamilton. But 34 years (coaching in Alabama) is a long time and getting the chance to double-dip (in the retirement system) comes along rarely.”
Thirty-four years is a long time. It’ll just just be a little different by the time training camp rolls around.
Now it’s time for some new moments.
“Definitely the players and the guys I’ve coached with, I’ll miss that,” Peoples said. “But what I’m looking forward to is kind of the excitement of the unknown and the challenge that’s ahead of you.”
