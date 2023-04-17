Jason Lard could recall the plan the much younger version of himself thought of. He began teaching as a 23-year-old and figured when 24 years had passed, along with enough sick days accumulated, he would be able to retire.
At the time, that sounded simpler than it actually was. But in a roundabout way it worked out for Lard. Now a 47-year-old, he announced his retirement at Lexington on Monday, where he was the head football coach for 13 seasons.
A lot has changed in those two-plus decades. He started a family and has three children. The decision wasn’t as easy as he once envisioned, but some more important matters made things clear for him.
“My mom’s been sick and my wife’s mom has been sick,” said Lard, who attended Lexington growing up and taught high school history along with coaching. “I’ve been the head coach here for 13 years and I love this community. … That’s a long time to be a head coach in today’s day and age.”
Lard’s tenure as head coach featured some low points, but the highs have occurred over the past two seasons. His teams were 68-73 overall and made nine playoff appearances. The 2021-22 seasons, however, went 16-7.
The 2021 season snapped a four-year skid of missing the playoffs. In 2022, the Golden Bears finished 9-3 and won their region. They hosted their first playoff game in more than a decade and won a playoff game for the first time in six years. Their second-round loss came against Tuscaloosa Academy on a last-second field goal.
Lard said where the program currently is gave him some extra closure on the decision to step away. There won’t be a complete rebuild for his replacement.
“We kinda got things headed in the right direction (the last couple seasons). I think it’s the right time to hand the reins to somebody else,” Lard said. “I’m not a 25-year-old spring chicken anymore. I teach school all day, then head coach. Call the plays and take care of the fields. That’s a lot.”
His oldest son, James, is a senior and was Lexington’s quarterback the past two seasons. Jake, a freshman, plays football as well. Jada — his 12-year-old daughter — is the youngest of the bunch.
Lard thought about remaining the coach until Jake graduated. He called having his oldest son as the quarterback a “special relationship,” but it was the younger son he first consulted about retiring.
“We’ve been talking about it for a few months and he was good with it and I’ve got a lot of respect for him for that,” Lard said. “He was like, ‘Dad, you worked your butt off. You’ve done what you were supposed to do.’
“… I kinda feel like I get the best of both worlds. I got to coach one through and had that experience, and now I get to sit back and just be a dad and be a fan of Lexington.”
The longtime coach won’t embrace a fully retired life just yet. He’ll take the extra time to help take care of his family and spend more time with his kids. There will more than likely be a pivot to another job while some other financial hurdles pop up.
“I’ll be 47 so hopefully I’ll have a chance to work a 10-, 15-year career in something else,” Lard said. “I’ll be honest, I got three kids and I gotta figure out a way to pay for their college.”
For Lexington football, he noted coaching in a smaller community was never easy, but it was always rewarding. Even in the years where wins were at a premium, that wasn’t the only reason he stuck around.
“You can seek a better job, or you can go through the tough times. That’s what I did,” Lard said. “In my opinion, your job is to win as many games as you possibly can, but the most important thing you can do is shape and mold young men.”
