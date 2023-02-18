HANCEVILLE — Even though he scouted Childersburg, Lauderdale County coach Whitney Owens was unsure of what defense Saturday’s opponent would play.
Would it be a zone or a soft man-to-man set? He also had seen Childersburg play an aggressive man defense.
In the Class 3A Northwest Regional semifinal, Owens and Lauderdale County encountered the best Childersburg man defense. And by the time they started hitting some shots against it, the outcome was already determined in Childersburg’s favor.
Childersburg limited Lauderdale County to five first-half field goals in building a 24-point lead on the way to a 65-42 win.
“They found another gear on defense,” Owens said. “They were really good.”
Childersburg used its size and length to limit Lauderdale County (20-11) inside while cutting off passing lanes to its usually consistent outside shooters. The result was a tough ending to its seventh straight regional trip.
“I talked to some coaches and they said Childersburg is good on defense, but they told me they thought we could move the ball and get some open looks," Owens said. "But they had a different gear today and really got after us. It was tough.”
Myles Edwards led Lauderdale County with 16 points, but it came on 4-of-17 shooting, including 2-of-10 from 3-point range. Samuel Adams added 15 points. The Tigers finished 13-of-43 from the field.
“It was tough,” Edwards said. “The kid guarding me was long and it was hard to get around him. When I did get around him and get into the lane, there is a big guy in there waiting on you. When you do get an open one, it’s like ‘I got to shoot it,’ and you rush it.”
Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson agreed that defense set the tone with a particular emphasis on Edwards.
“We wanted to limit (Edwards) because he can really shoot it,” Johnson said. “We felt like we needed to play solid defensively.”
Kordes Swain, Childersburg’s post player, had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Isaac Marbury had 12 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Jordan Mann scored 13 points and Ja’kaleb Stone scored 11 as four starters finished in double figures.
Although disappointed with the loss, Owens said Lauderdale County showed growth down the stretch after a 5-5 start.
“I was at a loss for words,” he said. “We had to learn how to grind out wins. We beat Mars Hill and kind of got rolling. We won the county tournament and the area tournament and made it to the Sweet 16. To go from where we were to here, it’s been an outstanding year.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.