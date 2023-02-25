FLORENCE — They waited patiently at the entrance of the gym. The postgame session in the locker room was a little longer than normal.
When North Alabama finally emerged, the players took time to sign autographs or pose for a picture for some of the young fans that had stuck around after Friday’s 92-83 loss to Jacksonville State. The Lions were kept busy.
Perhaps that was a good thing. That extra time in the locker room, too. It offered UNA a chance to talk, reflect and decompress.
Closing out the regular season and heading into the ASUN tournament with two straight losses after winning nine out of 10 is less than ideal. There were missed opportunities to clinch their first 20-win regular season since 2013-14 when the program was still Division II, as well as the guarantee to host a postseason game as one of the top-four seeds.
“We were just talking in the locker room about it’s time to move on,” Daniel Ortiz said. “It’s unfortunate we lost the last two at home. Not the way you want to finish, but at the end of the day, no one is going to feel bad for us, whoever we play.
“We just have to move on and prepare to play and try to get one dub at a time.”
The sixth-seeded Lions (18-13, 10-8) will start in Richmond, Kentucky, on Tuesday. That’s where they’ll play third-seeded Eastern Kentucky in the ASUN quarterfinals.
It’s an opponent UNA beat 98-93 just a week ago. But it presents an intriguing matchup. Of the three previous games the two have played against each other, all of them were decided by five points or less. The Lions have won two of those meetings. The one they didn’t went to overtime.
“I think guys are (angry) right now,” coach Tony Pujol said. “You don’t want to lose and lose in front of your home court. … But knowing the team that we’ve coached this year, you better believe they’re going to respond and come back. I can’t tell you what the outcome will be. I can tell you they’ll be ready to play.”
That’s what UNA is banking on and this group, for a lack of a better term, likes having a chip on its shoulder.
The Lions were picked to finish last out of the 14 teams in the conference in the preseason coaches poll and 12th in the media poll coming off a 9-21 year in 2021-22 that included a 2-14 mark in league play. There were also seven new additions — either by transfer or high school signings — on the 16-man roster.
“I think when we saw that, we all smiled and chuckled, but that’s what happened,” Will Soucie said. “That was their opinion. What we’ve accomplished this year, I think we changed a lot of opinions.”
It should help that KJ Johnson, one the team’s top scorers and facilitators, should be back. The junior point guard was held out of his second straight game Friday by Pujol due to an ankle injury with the thought to let it rest and heal for the conference tournament.
Without him, the Lions have operated differently, and it has forced players to take on roles they otherwise would not.
“Everybody says no excuses and you’ve got to play with who you got,” Ortiz said. “But the truth is, a vital piece of what we’ve been doing this whole time has missed the last two games. So, I mean, that’s not something you can’t look over like it’s not happening. When he’s out there, we’re a different team.”
On Friday, every time UNA seemed to answer a run by Jacksonville State, the Gamecocks (13-18, 6-12) responded in kind. Twice the Lions cut their deficit to one in the second half but could never take over the lead.
Demaree King scored a game-high 29 points for Jacksonville State, while Marcellus Brigham Jr. added 25, Skyelar Potter 16 and Juwan Perdue 14.
Jacari Lane led UNA with 26 points. Ortiz had 24 and Soucie 11.
The Gamecocks outrebounded the Lions 41-23.
“We can’t dwell on this,” Lane said. “It’s something we’ve just got to learn from.”
Sometimes, a small reset can be a needed thing.
“I think the biggest thing is not to let this one impact the next one,” Soucie said. “I think this team right now, we have to come together more than ever. Obviously, we won nine of our last 12 and that’s all great, but we can’t let the highs be too high and the lows be too low.
“We’ve got to come together and go to the next one, and show this league what we’ve been doing.”
