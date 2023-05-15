Haleyville positioned itself nicely to repeat as Class 4A boys golf champion Monday, while Mars Hill has some work to do to win its second consecutive championship.
Lauderdale County, the only other area team competing, had a rough first day and is in fourth place with 18 holes to play.
The AHSAA state golf tournament concludes Tuesday at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Grand National site in Auburn/Opelika.
Haleyville has three players in the top five and shot 309 in the first round to lead White Plains by eight shots heading into the final 18.
Mars Hill’s girls shot 249 and trails Trinity by seven shots in the Class 4A-5A girls division.
Lauderdale County struggled to 356 with only one player breaking 90. The Tigers trail leader Class 3A Westbrook Christian by 27 shots.
Haleyville coach Tyler Malone said his team had to overcome a rocky start — three players made double bogeys on their first hole — before settling down to take the lead. He said lofty expectations might have contributed to the sluggish start.
“The expectations coming in were naturally high,” he said. “Everybody kind of thinks that we should do the same thing. Sometime you can put too much expectation on yourself. But I think those three doubles kind of woke us up and settled us down.”
Sophomore Hudson Lawson set the pace with a 1-over-par 73 and is in second place, two shots behind leader Sawyer Edwards of White Plains. Jake Temple is tied for third after opening with a 74, while Griffin Kimbrell shot 75 and is tied for fifth place. Brant White rounded out the top four Haleyville scores with an 87.
“I’d rather be in this position,” Malone said. “I like where we're at and I think we have some better scores in us. I have a lot of confidence in our guys.”
Haleyville and Lauderdale County each played the Links course. Both Malone and LCHS coach Brant Llewellyn said conditions were tough.
“It played firm and fast,” Malone said. “The greens sit up high and if you miss the green. It’s tough to chip.”
“It is a very tough course,” Llewellyn said after watching his team struggle. “We have a young team and I think we’ll play better. It was just a tough day for us.”
Peyton Prescott led Lauderdale County with an 82. Freddie McConnell (90), Cyler Parker (91) and Isaac Darracott (93) were the other counting scores for the Tigers.
Mars Hill coach Ginger Willingham said she is confident a seven-shot deficit is not too much to overcome as the Panther seek a repeat victory, but first title in Class 4A-5A.
That confidence is buoyed by how well the Panthers played over the final nine holes Monday on the Lake course.
After Esther Alexander, Maggie Frederick and Emma Moore played the front nine in a combined 26-over-par, they picked up the pace and played the back nine in 7-over. Alexander (80) shot 37 on the back nine and is in fifth place. Maggie Frederick (81) also shot 37 on the back nine and is in sixth place. Emma Moore (88) shot 41 on the back.
“It’s a big stage and there are always a lot of nerves coming in,” Willingham said. “We got into some bad situations, but I was proud of the way they came back and played on the back nine. It’s a tough course — there are some long par 4s. But we are used to playing RTJ courses. They were upbeat coming off the course.
"They know we can come back and take the blue map.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.