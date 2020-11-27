COLUMBIA, Mo. — For 20 minutes Friday night, the North Alabama women’s basketball team was looking like it was going to pull off another shocking upset of an SEC team.
featured
Third-quarter woes cost Lions at Missouri
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- China lashes out at US withdrawal from open skies treaty
- Robert Behel
- Wilton Morrow Brown
- William D. Stutts
- Police: robber is shot, getaway car crashes
- Demolition program continues in Florence
- James Young
- Gale Hoyt "Snuffy" Smith
- Saban out after positive virus test, will miss Iron Bowl
- Wilson student creates a one-man winter wonderland
Images
Videos
Commented
- Pre-election chaos was one sided (8)
- Unborn human life has much value (6)
- A test for those supporting abortions (3)
- America is on its way to greatness (3)
- Who stands up for the unborn? (3)
- Not qualified to be a senator (3)
- Government works hard to exclude public (2)
- The monument must be relocated (2)
- Shoals election turnout: nearly 70K (1)
- Hatton boys win state cross country meet (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.