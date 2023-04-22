Francois and Andre Jacobs are not entirely difficult to pick out.
Seeing one can be like seeing the other — in a small way. They’re different — Francois’ hair is longer and has about an inch of height over his 6-foot-2 brother — with different interests and dislikes, but it’s part of the territory of being a twin.
And yet, sometimes two is better than one. It certainly hasn’t been a detriment for the North Alabama men’s golf team or coach Luke Calcatera.
“They’re just really high-achieving guys in everything they do,” Calcatera said before joking, “I’ve ridden their coattails for a long time and they’re finally graduating.”
There aren’t many complaints regarding the classroom other than maybe trying to find enough hours in the day sometimes. Francois has a 3.7 GPA in biology with aims to go to graduate school for physical therapy. Andre boasts a 3.5 in data analysis.
And then there’s the golf.
Francois has three top-10 finishes between UNA’s fall and spring schedule, including a win at the Gulf Coast Collegiate in February. Andre has five with a pair of second-place efforts in the Graeme McDowell Invitational in September and the Tunica National Intercollegiate last week.
They’ll get at least one more chance to see if they can hit that mark again with the Lions competing in the ASUN tournament at Magnolia Grove in Mobile starting Tuesday.
UNA likes its chances as a team, too. Of the five tournaments the Lions have played in the spring, they’ve finished third or better four times. The outlier was when they placed 13th at Auburn’s Tiger Invitational by Jason Dufner.
But before any of the golf, the feeling of admiration is mutual.
“(Calcatera is) pretty much like my ride or die,” Francois said. “I couldn’t see myself playing for another coach to be honest.”
The brothers played for Calcatera when the coach was at Arkansas Tech, including the 2021 team that won the Division II national title. Andre sank the deciding putt that caused his teammates to rush green. And when Calcatera opted to take the job at UNA, Andre and Francois decided to follow despite some uncertainty. They didn’t look anywhere else. They didn’t see much point. They liked Calcatera’s coaching style — player-based where the coach’s way doesn’t always have to be the way — and saw the results it produced.
They learned they were coming to campus in July.
“It’s a really good dynamic,” Andre said. “He’s more than just a golf coach, someone you can talk to, almost like a second father if something’s going wrong or you don’t feel good about something.”
Calcatera first noticed the two while they were playing on the Texas junior circuit. The brothers grew up in League City, nestled about halfway between Houston and Galveston. The weather is nice. The beach isn’t far away. Neither has a Texas twang, by the way, booming voices are the more apt way to describe it.
But there’s plenty to do, including golf. Francois and Andre were introduced to it by their parents, who are originally from South Africa. It was a way to be competitive while having some family time.
“We played our first tournament when we were 7 years old,” Francois said. “So golf has kind of been a part of our lives since I’ve known it, but it wasn’t until high school when I started to take it really seriously. When you’re smaller and you don’t know the meaning of it, it’s hard to decide if that’s what you want to do or not.”
And yes, the twins are quite competitive, just not to the point of being at each other’s throats — most of the time.
“It’s kind of in a different way,” Andre said. “It’s not really emotional. We both want the best for each other when a tournament comes around, but we’re still trying to kick each other’s teeth in. It’s just great to always have someone you can count on. You have that built-in support system.”
There was no pact or agreement to play at the same college when coming out of high school. It just happened to work out that way, they said, when they decided to go to Arkansas Tech and then land at UNA. And there haven’t been many complaints.
Each has their own strengths. (Both brothers gave the same answer a little more than six hours apart). Ball striking is Francois’ forte. Andre’s is finding a way to get up and down on the green. It might not always be the prettiest, he admitted, but it is effective.
“Knowing Andre and Francois and all they’ve accomplished at their previous school, I was confident those guys could play anywhere,” Calcatera said.
They chose to come to Florence.
And that means at least one more tournament to go. Mobile awaits.
“Each tournament is its own experience,” Andre said. “You can’t really worry about what other teams are doing and each (of our) players supporting each other. We just have to be patient and take advantage of our opportunities.”
Added Francois: “The goal is to win conference. You want to be a conference champion. And then once you take care of business, you see where it takes you.”
