MUSCLE SHOALS — Despite committing six errors, Brooks was able to hold on to an early lead for an 8-5 win against Covenant Christian on Thursday.
Christian Chatterton finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Nick Roberson had two RBIs for the Lions (11-5). Garrett Reid struck out six in five innings pitched. Only one of his three runs was earned.
The Eagles (11-6) only mustered two hits, but cut their deficit to three runs in the final frame. John Michael Basinger recorded two RBIs and Cayden Smith reached base three times with two runs scored.
• Lauderdale County 15-2, Elkmont 1-0: Miles Edwards won both ends of the doubleheader, helping the Tigers (13-13) sweep the Red Devils (15-7) to clinch the Class 3A, Area 16 championship.
Edwards gave up one hit over 6 1/3 innings, combining with Maddox Weigart on a two-hitter in the finale. He also hit a two-run single in the second inning. In the opener, Edwards allowed one run over three innings in 37 pitches. He left after the Tigers scored 10 runs in the third for an 11-1 lead.
Edwards totaled 119 pitches. Juniors and seniors are limited to 120 in a calendar day.
In the opener, Brayden Brown scored three times and had two RBIs for Lauderdale County, which will host a first-round playoff series for the first time since 2018. Noah Parker knocked in four runs and Skylar Tucker scored four times.
• Mars Hill 14, Sheffield 4: Sam Williams finished with three RBIs and three runs scored, and Cade Moore homered for the Panthers (22-7), who clinched a playoff berth with the win. Bryant Doll drove in a run and scored once for the Bulldogs (12-13).
• Shoals Christian 7, Brilliant 4: Terin Harris and Greg Yeates both recorded two RBIs for the Flame (5-10). Harris also pitched seven innings with 15 strikeouts.
• Russellville 13, West Point 0: Brandt Cummings went 3-for-4, including a double and a homer, with six RBIs to lead the Golden Tigers (18-11). Brayden Spurgeon added five four-hit innings.
• Richland 8, Loretto 7: Richland scored two in the sixth and three in the seventh to complete a comeback in walk-off fashion. Caden Porter and Lane Ezell each drove in two runs for the Mustangs (12-4).
• Adamsville 10, Wayne County 0: Brady Stooksberry had one of two total hits for Wayne County (5-5).
• Tharptown 8, Hatton 4: Logan Bevis and Joah Wilcoxson each had two RBIs and one run scored for the Wildcats (7-16). Ty Engelthaler scored twice. Garson Pierce had two runs scored and an RBI for the Hornets (12-16).
• West Limestone 8, Rogers 1: Keeton Hines knocked in Darby Clemmons in the sixth for Rogers (10-13). Braxton Griffin threw a three-hitter and struck out nine for West Limestone (20-10).
• Lexington 12, Red Bay 3: Collins Hicks reached base four times, had two RBIs and threw a four-hitter to lead the Golden Bears (20-2). Jackson Cole knocked in three runs and scored twice. BP Blair doubled, walked twice and scored for the Tigers (11-12).
• Decatur 7-19, Muscle Shoals 1-9: Greyson Stricklin drove in three runs and Ellis Dickman threw a two-hitter to help the Red Raiders (13-12, 2-4 Class 6A, Area 16) down the Trojans (6-19, 0-6) in the first game of a doubleheader. Graham Reed had two RBIs and Sam Wright reached base three times for the Trojans in the second game. Put Webster racked up five RBIs in Game 2.
--
Softball
• Waterloo 15, Cherokee 1: Addie Pollard had two RBIs, two runs scored and three stolen bases for the Cougars (15-6-1). Gracie Sharp threw a five-inning one-hitter. A'Kaiya Spencer scored in the second for the Indians (13-16).
• Sheffield 12, Tanner 2: Ella Borden homered, had three RBIs and scored twice to lead the Bulldogs (4-8-2). She also struck out 10 in a five-inning, five-walk three-hitter. Taniah McCroskey knocked in four runs, and Elizabeth Adams had three RBIs.
• Mars Hill 6, Lauderdale County 4: Emma Kate Wright knocked in four runs and scored twice for the Panthers (12-6). Madie Sain also had two RBIs and Olivia Stegall scored twice. Kendall Lumpkin and Allee Angus each scored and knocked in a run for the Tigers (16-10).
• Red Bay 8, Covenant Christian 3: Journee Swann and Kyla Blackburn each reached base three times, scored twice and had one RBI for the Tigers (9-14-1). Mikayela Jackson knocked in two runs. Mallory Cargile and Ashlee Gann each reached base twice and scored for the Eagles (4-4).
• Muscle Shoals 5, Florence 2: Kaitlyn Trepanier fanned 12 batters in six two-hit innings, while Addison Armstrong had an RBI and run scored for Muscle Shoals (15-5). AG Malone hit a two-run homer for Florence (5-20-1).
• Rogers 10, Lindsay Lane 2: Kennedi Clark and Piper Gooch each homered and finished with three RBIs for the Pirates (17-15). Avery Lindsey struck out 10 in five innings pitched.
• Hatton 8, Russellville 2: Bradyn Mitchell and Mallie Yarbrough both drove in a pair of runs for the Hornets (16-15). Addison Holcomb tripled with an RBI for the Golden Tigers (10-17).
• Brooks 7, Wilson 5: Brooks’ Abby Herndon’s solo home run in the sixth inning broke a 5-5 tie. Karley Moreland had two RBIs and nine strikeouts pitching for the Lions (21-9-1). Delacey West led Wilson (13-14-3) with two RBIs.
• Central 8, Lexington 4: Peyton Benson finished with four RBIs as the Wildcats (8-13) scored all their runs in the final two innings. Haven Masonia drove in two runs for the Golden Bears (REC).
• Hamilton 7, Deshler 3: Ella Kelley reached base three times, scored two runs and had two RBIs for the Aggies (24-14), who also got two RBIs from Hope Smith. Alivia Lewis reached twice with an RBI for the Tigers (15-11).
• Loretto 7, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 4: Jenny Clifton tallied two RBIs and two runs, while Briley Dover got on base three times for Loretto (5-11). M’Kala Kerr homered and finished with three RBIs for Lawrence County (2-8).
• Wayne County 17-15, Sante Fe 0-0: Kelsey Carroll racked up six RBIs on two homers and Jac Keaton homered for the Wildcats (10-5). Kenzie Griggs and Rosalee Martin both reached base three times.
--
Girls soccer
• Mars Hill 6, West Morgan 1: Evan Anne Bowling recorded a hat trick and Barklee Hargett scored twice for the Panthers (6-4-1). Ann Elyse Cox tallied six saves in goal.
--
Boys soccer
• Florence 1, Bob Jones 0: Goalie Bodie Bozeman recorded a shutout, and Kayden Stewart scored the deciding goal for the Falcons (12-6), who host Austin on Tuesday.
--
Track & field
• Scott leads Vina: Vina's Karmin Scott had three medal finishes at a 13-team meet at Deshler, helping the Red Devils to a fourth-place finish. She was first in the javelin, second in the discus and third in the triple jump. Florence won the meet, followed by Colbert County and Deshler.
--
Girls tennis
• Muscle Shoals 6, Russellville 3: Carmen Williams won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and teamed with Annabelle Ford for a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles for the Trojans. Russellville's Peyton Parrish and Sofia Tiffin won at Nos. 1 and 2 singles and teamed up for a victory at No. 1 doubles.
