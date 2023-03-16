TUSCUMBIA — A misplayed fly ball went to Deshler’s benefit in an 8-7 win against Rogers on Thursday.
Addison White came in as a pinch-runner and scored the winning run in walk-off fashion. Kiersten Willingham recorded three hits for the Tigers (7-6). Piper Gooch homered and had three RBIs for Rogers (12-6). Deshler’s Alivia Lewis threw seven innings. All seven runs were unearned.
• Carbon Hill 13, Colbert Heights 1: Carbon Hill’s Alysa Lawhorn homered and had three RBIs with three runs scored. Taryn Wagnon recorded a hit and scored for Colbert Heights (1-1).
• Wilson 8, Central 7: Belle Murphy went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and Karley Hill homered twice for the Warriors (7-6). Ali Thompson recorded three RBIs for Central (2-6).
• Curry 8, Haleyville 4: Hope Swims reached base twice and had an RBI for Haleyville (4-8).
• Belgreen 12, Cherokee 4: Noelle Willingham and Makayla Willingham each homered for the Bulldogs (10-3). Destiny Trevino had four hits for Cherokee (9-6).
• Clements 7, Colbert County 4: Hallie Holland recorded two RBIs, two hits and a run scored for Colbert County (4-6).
• Ardmore 7, Russellville 3: Brooklyn Butler had two RBIs for Russellville (7-10).
• Wayne County 19, Culleoka 1: Kelsey Carroll hit a home run and Lauren Bryant and Kylee Brewer both reached base five times for the Wildcats (2-0).
• Loretto 2, Lexington 0: Kiersten Randell, Emily Cozart and Carlee Urban combined to allow three hits for Loretto (1-0). Payton Cleveland struck out six for the Golden Bears (1-6).
• Muscle Shoals 18, Florence 1: Blakelyn Austin and Karlee Wallace scored four times each to lead the Trojans (9-5) over the Falcons (1-10). Austin, Addison Armstrong and Olivia Stafford homered.
• Waterloo 12, Covenant Christian 1: Gracie Sharp scored three times and had two RBIs to help the Cougars (6-3) down the Eagles (1-1). Anna Scott knocked in three runs and combined with Georgiana Kavich on a five-inning two-hitter.
• Mars Hill 14, Lauderdale County 4: Grace Stanfield and Madie Sain knocked in four runs each for the Panthers (4-4). Kendall Lumpkin had two RBIs and Adeline Dickerson scored twice for the Tigers (8-3).
• Tharptown 12, Phillips 0: Cortney Smith knocked in three runs and scored twice for the Wildcats (6-3). Ashton Tharp and Kyndall Morgan each scored twice. Morgan Lauderdale and Lexi Morgan reached twice for the Bears (1-6).
• Sheffield 21, Tanner 12: Addison Booth had three hits, walked three times, had two RBIs and scored three runs for the Bulldogs (3-4-2). She also threw 2⅔ no-hit innings with seven strikeouts. Aubrie Moss reached base five times with three RBIs and two runs.
--
Girls soccer
• West Morgan 3, Mars Hill 2: Barklee Hargett and Evan Anne Bowling scored for the Panthers (3-3-1). Ann Elyse Cox recorded six saves.
--
Boys soccer
• Florence 5, Cullman 1: Colton Swift and Mario Tepec scored twice each for the Falcons (9-4). Melvin Rojas had a goal and an assist. Florence hosts Tanner at 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Muscle Shoals 3, Tharptown 0: Silas Weeks recorded a goal and an assist, while Hezekiah Weeks and Alex Hall each scored for the Trojans (6-1-1).
• Mars Hill 2, West Morgan 1: Tyler Foster and Dawson Derr scored for the Panthers (5-1-2), while Brycen Thrasher finished with five saves. Mars Hill plays Monday at Hamilton.
--
Baseball
• Brooks 5, Colbert County 1: Seth Walton gave up an unearned run over six innings for the Lions (4-3). He walked two and struck out nine. Gunner Johnson knocked in two runs and Matteo Gerali scored twice. Kane Moreland and Isiah Carpenter reached base twice for the Indians (4-9).
• Muscle Shoals 8, Phil Campbell 3: Collins Word scored three times for the Trojans (3-5), while Silas Brewer reached base three times, scored and had an RBI. Cole Pace knocked in two runs and Robby Robinson reached three times for the Bobcats (9-4).
• Rogers 10, Hatton 7: Darby Clemmons hit a go-ahead two-run double in a six-run sixth for the Pirates (8-5). Jackson Kidd's three RBIs and two runs scored led Rogers. Ty Caperton also knocked in three runs. Alex Brackin walked four times and scored twice for the Hornets (7-8), who totaled 10 walks and three hits.
• East Lawrence 12, Covenant Christian 10, 8 innings: John Michael Basinger knocked in two runs and scored twice for Covenant (3-2). Andrew Brackin reached base three times, scored twice and had an RBI. Coleman Garner homered and had five RBIs for East Lawrence.
• Wilson 14, Collinwood 3: Gage Wilson homered to highlight a four-RBI day. He also scored four runs for the Warriors (6-6), while Nate Nester tallied three RBIs. Alex Newborn had a pair of hits for Collinwood (0-2).
• Mars Hill 18, Red Bay 8: Chandler Wilbanks and Cade Moore each had four RBIs, while Jay Dobbs scored three times for the Panthers (10-3). Dallas Terrell knocked in two runs for the Tigers (4-4).
• Hackleburg 13, Athens Bible 3: Ross Hudson tallied three RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers (9-5). Edge Weeks reached base four times and Jaquan Reeder had three runs scored.
• Florence 6, Deshler 3: Cooper Thomaston reached base three times, all on walks, for Florence. The Falcons (5-7) walked 13 times in the game. Reese Wilson scored two runs for Deshler (11-5).
--
Girls tennis
• Brooks 9, Rogers 0: Darby Clark had a 10-0 win at No. 2 singles and teamed with Maggie Junkin for a 10-0 win at No. 1 doubles for the Lions.
• Deshler 9, Haleyville 0: Anna Lee Hester's 10-6 win at No. 2 singles was a highlight for the Tigers.
• Florence 9, Kossuth (Miss.) 0: Sarah Liles' 10-7 win at No. 1 singles was the closest for the Falcons (4-7).
• Fayette County 7, Covenant Christian 2: Laura Beth Lawler won at No. 6 singles and Zoe Griffin/Avery Marlar at No. 1 doubles for Covenant.
• Muscle Shoals 9, Wilson 0: Kennley Kirk and Madelyn Bendall each had shutout wins in singles and teamed up for a 10-1 doubles victory for the Trojans.
--
Boys tennis
• Deshler 9, Haleyville 0: Braxton Black notched a 10-0 win at No. 4 singles and teamed with Brody Black for a shutout win at No. 2 doubles for the Tigers.
• Florence 9, Kossuth (Miss.) 0: Tai Do had a 10-0 win at No. 1 singles for the Falcons (11-0), who lost one game.
• Covenant Christian 8, Fayette County 1: Zack Bell and Jake Hall won 8-2 at Nos. 4 and 5 singles for the Eagles.
• Muscle Shoals 8, Wilson 1: Jackson Collins and Will Lee teamed up to win 11-10 at No. 1 doubles for the Trojans. Wilson's James Mallett won 8-2 at No. 1 singles.
• Brooks 9, Rogers 0: Aaron Peck and Hugh Jones won singles matches for the Lions. Peck and Walt Jones won a doubles match.
