It’s certainly feeling a lot more like 2007 for the Hackleburg baseball team.
Blaise Vickery tossed 7 2/3 innings and drove in six runs to lead the Panthers to a 13-0, 10-2 sweep of Coosa Christian in the Class 1A quarterfinals on Thursday.
It’s Hackleburg’s first appearance in the semifinals in 16 years. That year — 2007 — the Panthers later finished as the state champion.
Hackleburg (25-9) will play on the road against Appalachian next week.
Vickery threw a five-inning four-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk in Game 1. He followed that up by tossing the first inning and 2/3 in the second game. He gave up two hits, an unearned run and struck out two.
The sophomore also went a combined 4-for-7 with three doubles and a run scored. Four of his six RBIs came in the first game.
But Vickery also got plenty of help from the other members of the Panthers’ lineup.
Edge Weeks finished with four hits and five RBIs in the series, while Ross Hudson collected four hits, scored four times and drove in four runs, and Chandler Benford reached base six times, touched home plate four times and had a quartet of RBIs.
Benford also threw 5 1/3 innings of relief in Game 2. He allowed four hits, a run and struck out two.
John Justus had four of Coosa Christian’s 10 total hits.
• Loretto 17, Lewis County 3: Caden Porter hit a grand slam, while Connor Pope homered and drove in five runs to help the Mustangs (22-7) capture the Class 2A, District 10 title in five innings. Loretto, which has won seven straight overall, now moves to a four-team regional next week.
Miles Moore and Jackson Traglia each scored three runs. Traglia also had three RBIs.
• Page 7, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 0: Alex Bedford had half of the Wildcats’ four hits in their Class 3A, District 8 tournament opener. Lawrence County (4-24) will play the loser of Tullahoma/Page on Friday.
--
Softball
• Brooks 6, Rogers 0: Abby Herndon threw a two-hitter and struck out nine to help lead the Lions (31-14-1) to the Class 4A, Area 16 championship and a spot in the North Regional. Preslie Bunch and Baylee Darby both reached base three times, while Bunch scored twice. Marlo Williams and Kennedi Clark had the hits for the runner-up Pirates (26-20).
• Mars Hill 10, Colbert County 0: Olivia Stegall tossed a five-inning four-hitter and knocked in two runs to help the Panthers (25-11) clinch the Class 3A, Area 16 title. Emma Kate Wright and Grace Stanfield each reached base three times and scored twice. Hallie Holland and Harmonie McClain doubled for the Indians (13-25).
• Colbert County 6, Lauderdale County 4: Hallie Holland homered twice, drove in three runs and had three RBIs to lead the Indians in the loser’s bracket final. Shila Marks, Darby Childers and Lexi Embry all reached base twice and scored in the season finale for the Tigers (23-19-1).
• Winston County 5, Red Bay 3: Emma Blackburn drove in two runs with a seventh-inning triple for the Tigers (13-20-1), who fell in the Class 2A, Area 13 championship. Kayla Blackburn drove in the other and reached base twice.
• Red Bay 5, Tharptown 1: Hannah Butler threw a no-hitter and struck out 15 to propel the Tigers in the loser’s bracket final. Ashton Tharp scored the run for the Wildcats (11-11) on a wild pitch in the fourth inning.
• Loretto 9, Zion Christian 1: Cambrea Hanson drove in four runs, while Aubrey Ezell and Jerica Ray each reached base three times to help the Mustangs (15-13) in their regular-season finale. Carlee Urban and Emily Cozart combined to throw a seven-hitter with seven strikeouts.
• Wayne County 2, Richland 0: Kenzie Griggs tossed a three-hitter and struck out 10 to lead the Wildcats (15-8) to the Class 1A, District 10 title game, which will be played Tuesday. Lauren Bryant scored courtesy of Kylie Brewer and Blair Baugus touched home on a sacrifice fly from Gracie Staggs.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.